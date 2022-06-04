15 haircuts for women over 50 that rejuvenate a lot and are a trend in 2022

Years ago it was rare to see women over 40 with long hair. Nowadays, there are those who bet on long hair beyond 60 even. The key is to choose a good haircut. And there are always stylistic resources that rejuvenate, such as bangs, and that are trendy. “To rejuvenate a face we have in our hands different resources that will make the image fresher and more youthful. We can use the fringe that always takes years away, to a shiny straight bob or a mullet or shag. The trick is that they are very modern cuts based on straight lines or casual with layers and parades so that the hair recovers the volume that it loses over the years and movement”, explains Charo García of Ilitia Hall.

What is clear is that with age the hair loses density, gray hair also appears, so it’s time to put yourself in the hands of a good professional to help us get the most out of our hair. If you are approaching 50 and fancy a makeover, here are 15 haircuts that rejuvenate a lot and are a trend in 2022.

Sharon Stone’s pixie

Sharon Stone’s pixie is one of the coolest haircuts for women over 50.gtres

The pixie cut is one of the haircuts that help rejuvenate. The key is to opt for a casual style like that of Sharon Stone, a haircut with a wet and disheveled effect that gives it a very modern rock look. This year the pixie cut, moreover, is very popular and is a very appropriate proposal for the summer.

Aitana Sánchez-Gijn’s bixie

Aitana Snchez-Gijn’s bixie is a very rejuvenating haircut and trend in 2022.gtres

bixie it’s a mix between a pixie and a bob, or a grown pixie. It is another of the haircuts for women over 50 that look great, as the actress shows us Aitana Sánchez-Gijn that is beautiful Hairstyle with side parting and long open bangs, it is a hairstyle that takes years and looks very good, especially for women with slightly wavy hair.

Tilda Swinton’s tufted pixie

Tilda Swinton’s tufted pixie is very risky but if you dare, you’ll take years off.gtres

If you are not afraid of scissors and want an ultra modern look, copy the haircut that tilda swinton has worn in Cannes. It is a pixie, shaved on the sides and with a longer upper part, which you can comb into a your P. It is a very unique haircut, only suitable for daring.

Jane Fonda’s long pixie

Jane Fonda’s long pixie looks great on gray hair.gtres

If you have decided to leave your hair gray, the pixie of jane fonda It is one of the most flattering cuts. With a long top, side-parted hairstyle and long bangs, it is a very stylish haircut that also rejuvenates. Remember that gray hair needs extra hydration and a violet shampoo to avoid yellowish reflections.

Monica Bellucci’s bob with bangs

Monica Bellucci’s bob with bangs is one of the most stylish haircuts for middle-aged women.gtres

Monica Bellucci’s haircut is doubly rejuvenating: the fringe it’s a resource you can always add to any length of hair to look younger, and the bob is the hairstyle that automatically takes years back. It is a slightly layered haircut, which also provides movement to the hair and a sensation of greater density.

Cate Blanchett’s bob carr cut

Cate Blanchett’s bob carr cut is another haircut that rejuvenates and is a trend.gtres

The carr, a square bob at the height of the jaw, is another of the haircuts for women of 50, for its rejuvenating power. In addition, it is a trend as it shows us Cate Blanchett, one of the most beautiful actresses It can be worn on straight, curly or wavy hair, styled with a side parting in the middle.

Naomi Watts’ straight bob

Naomi Watts opts for the classic bob, a perfect haircut for women over 50.gtres

The bob is the haircut that does not go out of style, and for which he has opted naomi watts. It is a rejuvenating hairstyle, which suits practically all faces. The actress wears it with a parting in the middle, a polished effect and the ends slightly out, a trendy hairstyle this year.

Emma Thompson’s wavy bob

Emma Thompson’s wavy bob is very flattering from 50 onwards.gtres

Another haircut that all stylists recommend for women over 50 is the wavy bob. The tousled effect gives it a touch of modernity and carefreeness that, on the one hand, rejuvenates, and on the other hand, gives volume and movement to the hair. emma thompson bet on him to modernize his gray-haired look.

Andie MacDowell’s curly medium hair

Andie MacDowell’s curly mid-length hair looks great on women over 50.gtres

If he surprised with his gray hair a year ago, now Andie McDowell He has surprised by saying goodbye to his long hair and betting on a rejuvenating midi mane. It is a stepped haircut that enhances your curls and that will surely inspire you because it is a trend.

Julia Roberts’ wavy long bob

Julia Roberts with a long wavy bob, ideal for women over 50.gtres

If you have long hair and you don’t dare with a short haircut, but you want a change, sign up for the long bob of Julia Roberts. This is one of the most versatile hairstyles, because you can still wear updos and other hairstyles. Hairstyle parted in the middle and with highlights like the actress, it has a great rejuvenating effect.

Sandra Bullock’s asymmetrical medium hair

Sandra Bullock with asymmetrical medium hair.gtres

The asymmetric cuts they are another option to look younger. They are modern haircuts that look great on women over 50, as shown by Sandra Bullock. The actress who always wears long hair, wore a younger image by cutting her hair several centimeters short. Hairstyle parted in the middle and ultra smooth, it is a trendy haircut in 2022.

Nuria Roca’s curtain bangs

Nuria Roca’s curtain fringe is another option for women over 50 years of age.gtres

If you don’t want to cut your hair, but you want to give it a modern touch, you just have to imitate Nuria Roca and cut your bangs. Bet on the fringe curtain, the curtain bangs, open and long. It is easy to integrate into long hair, flatters all women and has great rejuvenating power. And if you get tired of it, you just have to cover it up with fixing gel.

Julianne Moore’s long wavy hair

Julianne Moore with her hair styled in semi-messy waves, a style that rejuvenates.gtres

Julianne Moore your haircut can also inspire you. The actress opts for a hair below her shoulders, parted in the middle (which is one of the trends this year) and with undone waves from mid to ends. It is a more current way of wearing long hair, achieving a very flattering look.

Jennifer Aniston’s long paraded hair

Jennifer Anniston opts for long hair with layers and highlights, a very appropriate style for women over 50 years.gtres

Jennifer Aniston has been loyal to long hair for years. The actress opts for a mane with long layers that manage to give it a more modern touch. In addition, the babylights wicks create a nice play of chiaroscuro that help to rejuvenate.

Jennifer Lopez’s XXL hair

Long hair is also a good option, but you have to wear it like Jennifer Lopez, with layers and highlights.gtres

Jennifer Lopez She is one of those celebrities who says yes to long hair beyond 50. To achieve a modern and current look, the actress and singer wears her hair with some layers that give it movement, parting in the middle, trend, and highlights that illuminate and rejuvenate.

