17 Best Free Google Courses in 2024

As 2024 begins, the possibility of improvement is one of the goals we can set for this new year. And one of the platforms that offer free courses and online certifications, this Google.

Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Marketing, Project Management, UX, Data Analytics are some of the subjects you can delve into.

The Google Career Certificate program is an online training program offering professional certificates in fast-growing and in-demand technology fields. The program is developed by Google and taught by experts in IT, user experience design, project management, etc. and combines skills training with practice. In addition, job seekers receive support and practical advice on resume writing, interviews and the job search to help them find work in the technology sector.

Google career certificates are available entirely online, so there’s no need to attend an in-person class. You can access training videos, readings, and assignments anytime, anywhere via the web or on your mobile device.

Another important fact: Google Career Certificates cost $49 per month on Coursera after an initial 7-day free trial. All Google career certifications are self-paced. With approximately 10 hours of training per week, many students earn a Google Career Certification in three to six months.

“We’re always inspired by what people do when they have access to technology. We know that people change the world through their creativity and passion, and that sometimes technology helps. That’s why we wanted to do our part to ensure that technology provides opportunity for everyone,” Google said in a statement.

Google further states that these are “flexible online learning programs designed to help you find jobs faster in high-growth fields.” “No experience required.”

Free Google courses

Editor’s Recommendations

























