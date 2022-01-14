200 jobs. All information

Amazon “expands” and once again chooses the territory of the province of Rome. The new distribution center that will be built in Ardea next spring will allow the e-commerce giant to create, within three years of opening, over 200 permanent jobs that will be added to the 2,700 already created in the area. Lazio, for a total of 13 thousand in Italy since his arrival in 2010.

Amazon in Lazio

The Ardea site will be the third distribution center and the seventh facility opened by Amazon in Lazio, where the company has already created 2,700 permanent jobs: Amazon Fresh in Rome, two distribution centers in Colleferro and Passo Corese, three sorting depots located in Pomezia, Settecamini and Magliana. “We are proud and enthusiastic to expand our business with a new distribution center in Lazio – says Filippo Fulloni, manager of the new logistics site -. This new investment represents further proof of our commitment to people and communities in Italy and will allow us to strengthen our delivery network, providing an even more efficient service to customers ”.

Open applications

For those interested, it is already possible to apply: “I would recommend a young boy to pursue a career in Amazon because there are very few such dynamic companies”, underlines Enrico Scarinci, area manager of the Passo Corese distribution center. The Amazon center in Ardea will play a key role within the company’s distribution center network where employees pick, package and ship orders which are then delivered to customers.

“Great opportunity for the territory”

“When a large company decides to invest in the area, respecting its peculiarities and guaranteeing employment, especially for young people, it is always welcome – says the mayor of Ardea, Mario Savarese -. In the case of Amazon, we are facing a great growth opportunity for Ardea, a concrete response to the economic crisis which, unfortunately, has been gripping Italy for years ”. But for the mayor Savarese there is also the question of the impact that a structure like this can have on the territory: “The attention that investors have towards the territorial ecosystem, with low environmental impact of the works in progress , great energy efficiency and ‘refreshments’ in terms of interventions to enrich the arboreal heritage makes the new logistic center a starting point for further investments in our territory. The hope is that the issues of sustainability and respect for the environment can be increased more and more “.

Environmental sustainability

Amazon announces that the new center has been designed with the utmost attention to energy saving, with the aim of achieving Breeam certification (Building research establishment environmental assessment method) with the “Excellent” rating. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems of the rooms will be managed by an intelligent system for the use and maintenance of the building, able to offer warehouse operators a comfortable working environment and, at the same time , capable of reducing unnecessary energy consumption. In addition, it will be equipped with solar panels and employees will be able to use charging stations for electric vehicles and bicycle storage.