2024 Pro Bowl Rosters: NFL Stars Selected to Represent AFC and NFC

NFL Format Pro Bowl last season, moving away from the traditional football game and opting for a series games, challenges and skill competitions. Here’s how Professional bowl games.

No matter how much the format changes, making the Pro Bowl still counts great honor for the league players and then we will check who has been chosen to represent AFK And NFC as the best in every position of the season.

When is Pro Bowl 2024?

The 2024 Pro Bowl games will be played in two daysboth are in town Orlando: will be first Thursday, February 1 and second, Sunday 4 the specified month.

2024 AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Player Position Equipment
Tua Tagovailoa K.B. Dolphins
Lamar Jackson K.B. Crows
Patrick Mahomes K.B. Managers
Raheem Mostert R.B. Dolphins
James Cook R.B. Accounts
Derrick Henry R.B. titans
Alec Ingold FB Dolphins
Tyreek Hill V.R. Dolphins
Amari Cooper V.R. Browns
Keenan Allen V.R. Charging device
Ja’Marr Chase V.R. Bengals
Travis Kelsey TEA Managers
David Njoku TEA Browns
Laremy Tunsil T Texans
Dion Dawkins T Accounts
Terron Armstead T Dolphins
Quenton Nelson G Colts
Joel Bitonio G 49ers
Joe Thuney G Managers
Creed Humphrey With Managers
Tyler Linderbaum With Crows
Myles Garrett FROM Browns
Max Crosby FROM Raiders
Trey Hendrickson FROM Bengals
Chris Jones DT Managers
Quinnen Williams DT Jets
Justin Madubuike DT Crows
TJ Watt LB. Steelers
Khalil Mak LB. Charging device
Josh Allen LB. Jaguars
Roquan Smith LB. Crows
Patrick Queen LB. Crows
Pat Surtain II KB Broncos
Willow Gardner KB Jets
Jalen Ramsey KB Dolphins
Denzel Ward KB Browns
Justin Simmons Yes Broncos
Minka Fitzpatrick Yes Steelers
Kyle Hamilton Yes Crows
Justin Tucker TO Crows
AJ Cole question Raiders
Marvin Mims Jr. K.R. Broncos
Miles Killebrew S.T. Steelers

2024 NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Player Position Equipment
Brock Purdy K.B. 49ers
Dak Prescott K.B. Cowboys
Matthew Stafford K.B. rams
Christian McCaffrey R.B. 49ers
D’Andre Swift R.B. Eagles
Kyren Williams R.B. rams
Kyle Juszczyk FB 49ers
Cee Dee Lamb V.R. Cowboys
AJ Brown V.R. Eagles
Mike Evans V.R. pirates
Puka Nacua V.R. rams
George Kittle TEA 49ers
Sam LaPorta TEA Lions
Trent Williams T 49ers
Lane Johnson T Eagles
Penei Sewell T Lions
Zack Martin G Cowboys
Chris Lindstrom G Falcons
Landon Dickerson G Eagles
Jason Kelsey With Eagles
Frank Ragnow With Lions
Nick Bosa FROM 49ers
Montes Sweet FROM The Bears
Aidan Hutchinson FROM Lions
Aaron Donald DT rams
Dexter Lawrence DT Giants
Javon Hargrave DT 49ers
Michael Parsons LB. Cowboys
Daniel Hunter LB. Vikings
Haason Reddick LB. Eagles
Fred Warner LB. 49ers
Bobby Wagner LB. Seahawks
DaRon Bland KB Cowboys
Chavarius Ward KB 49ers
Jaylon Johnson KB The Bears
Devon Witherspoon KB Seahawks
Jessie Bates Yes Falcons
Buddha Baker Yes Cardinals
Julian Love Yes Seahawks
Brandon Aubrey TO Cowboys
Brian Anger question Cowboys
Rashid Shahid K.R. The Saints
Jalen Reeves-Maybin S.T. Lions

