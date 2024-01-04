2024 Pro Bowl Rosters: NFL Stars Selected to Represent AFC and NFC
NFL Format Pro Bowl last season, moving away from the traditional football game and opting for a series games, challenges and skill competitions. Here’s how Professional bowl games.
No matter how much the format changes, making the Pro Bowl still counts great honor for the league players and then we will check who has been chosen to represent AFK And NFC as the best in every position of the season.
When is Pro Bowl 2024?
The 2024 Pro Bowl games will be played in two daysboth are in town Orlando: will be first Thursday, February 1 and second, Sunday 4 the specified month.
Mid-season discount on watching all NFL games live. DAZN International Pass!
2024 AFC Pro Bowl Roster
|Player
|Position
|Equipment
|Tua Tagovailoa
|K.B.
|Dolphins
|Lamar Jackson
|K.B.
|Crows
|Patrick Mahomes
|K.B.
|Managers
|Raheem Mostert
|R.B.
|Dolphins
|James Cook
|R.B.
|Accounts
|Derrick Henry
|R.B.
|titans
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Dolphins
|Tyreek Hill
|V.R.
|Dolphins
|Amari Cooper
|V.R.
|Browns
|Keenan Allen
|V.R.
|Charging device
|Ja’Marr Chase
|V.R.
|Bengals
|Travis Kelsey
|TEA
|Managers
|David Njoku
|TEA
|Browns
|Laremy Tunsil
|T
|Texans
|Dion Dawkins
|T
|Accounts
|Terron Armstead
|T
|Dolphins
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|Colts
|Joel Bitonio
|G
|49ers
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Managers
|Creed Humphrey
|With
|Managers
|Tyler Linderbaum
|With
|Crows
|Myles Garrett
|FROM
|Browns
|Max Crosby
|FROM
|Raiders
|Trey Hendrickson
|FROM
|Bengals
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Managers
|Quinnen Williams
|DT
|Jets
|Justin Madubuike
|DT
|Crows
|TJ Watt
|LB.
|Steelers
|Khalil Mak
|LB.
|Charging device
|Josh Allen
|LB.
|Jaguars
|Roquan Smith
|LB.
|Crows
|Patrick Queen
|LB.
|Crows
|Pat Surtain II
|KB
|Broncos
|Willow Gardner
|KB
|Jets
|Jalen Ramsey
|KB
|Dolphins
|Denzel Ward
|KB
|Browns
|Justin Simmons
|Yes
|Broncos
|Minka Fitzpatrick
|Yes
|Steelers
|Kyle Hamilton
|Yes
|Crows
|Justin Tucker
|TO
|Crows
|AJ Cole
|question
|Raiders
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|K.R.
|Broncos
|Miles Killebrew
|S.T.
|Steelers
2024 NFC Pro Bowl Roster
|Player
|Position
|Equipment
|Brock Purdy
|K.B.
|49ers
|Dak Prescott
|K.B.
|Cowboys
|Matthew Stafford
|K.B.
|rams
|Christian McCaffrey
|R.B.
|49ers
|D’Andre Swift
|R.B.
|Eagles
|Kyren Williams
|R.B.
|rams
|Kyle Juszczyk
|FB
|49ers
|Cee Dee Lamb
|V.R.
|Cowboys
|AJ Brown
|V.R.
|Eagles
|Mike Evans
|V.R.
|pirates
|Puka Nacua
|V.R.
|rams
|George Kittle
|TEA
|49ers
|Sam LaPorta
|TEA
|Lions
|Trent Williams
|T
|49ers
|Lane Johnson
|T
|Eagles
|Penei Sewell
|T
|Lions
|Zack Martin
|G
|Cowboys
|Chris Lindstrom
|G
|Falcons
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|Eagles
|Jason Kelsey
|With
|Eagles
|Frank Ragnow
|With
|Lions
|Nick Bosa
|FROM
|49ers
|Montes Sweet
|FROM
|The Bears
|Aidan Hutchinson
|FROM
|Lions
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|rams
|Dexter Lawrence
|DT
|Giants
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|49ers
|Michael Parsons
|LB.
|Cowboys
|Daniel Hunter
|LB.
|Vikings
|Haason Reddick
|LB.
|Eagles
|Fred Warner
|LB.
|49ers
|Bobby Wagner
|LB.
|Seahawks
|DaRon Bland
|KB
|Cowboys
|Chavarius Ward
|KB
|49ers
|Jaylon Johnson
|KB
|The Bears
|Devon Witherspoon
|KB
|Seahawks
|Jessie Bates
|Yes
|Falcons
|Buddha Baker
|Yes
|Cardinals
|Julian Love
|Yes
|Seahawks
|Brandon Aubrey
|TO
|Cowboys
|Brian Anger
|question
|Cowboys
|Rashid Shahid
|K.R.
|The Saints
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|S.T.
|Lions