3 Marvel Controversies That Fans Might Have Forgotten

Not everything was always fine within the successful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where there were controversies that you have surely forgotten. Attentive!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe under the leadership of Kevin Feig managed to establish itself as the most important franchise in Hollywood since its inception in 2008 with the first film of Hombre de Hierro starring Robert Downey Jr. and directed by Jon Favreauthe latter is also a very important proper name when it comes to the success of Hollywood’s number 1 multiverse of heroes.

However, every family has its problems, and we can say that Marvel He also knew how to harvest his controversies over time, some important enough to dirty hits that managed to captivate millions of people around the world. Sure, the public is very sensitive about their favorite characters and doesn’t want them to be “stained” for these scandals.

+ Marvel Scandals You Forgot

.3. Spider-Man outside the MCU

Disney and Sony’s deal to keep Tom Holland as Spider-Man within the MCU included a set number of movies that were completed without the character’s arc within the brand ending. The producers could not agree on the renewal figures and for a while the actor was out of the MCU until finally, after arduous negotiations, Spidey returned to his favorite place. Many suffered the delay that there was regarding this heading.

.two. James Gunn fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The director harshly criticized former US President Donald Trump and from the right they found a series of offensive tweets by James Gunn a few years ago, which is why Disney decided to kick him out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Despite the controversy, the filmmaker received the support of the cast of the film and certainly in the Mouse House wanted him to return to complete his trilogy, so after an apology from Gunn and a reasonable time they rehired him.

.1. The controversy with Brie Larson and Captain Marvel

The movie Captain Marvel made almost a billion dollars at the global box office, something that surely bothered the minority who wanted to sabotage the film because its protagonist, Brie Larson, was interested in telling stories other than those starring heterosexual white men. These same people who blamed the coup previously complained that Disney ruined Star Wars by giving prominence to women and minorities in their projects. Intolerant!