3 million villa, needs to focus on music

Camila Cabello is working on the second album, in the meantime buy a house!

Camila Cabello has stated that she wants to stay a little away from the spotlight, to work better on her highly anticipated second album. Ex Fifth Harmony has had its greatest solo success to date, with its first album “Camila”, which contained the mega hit “Havana”.

To focus on music, the singer also decided to buy a house at

Los Angeles, a 3 million dollar villa, really very beautiful, in the hills above Hollywood.

Variety magazine has published photos of this new nest for Camila, who thus also becomes part of those superstars with breathtaking villas!

I was absent because I need to focus on music, and take care of myself. I see that everyone tries to be perfect on social networks, but this is not the truth. We fall, we fight, we improve, we take two steps forward and we think we have solved everything, well it is not so.

Surely this spiritual “retreat” in an amazing villa, will help Camila to give birth in peace to her new musical work.

We can’t wait to learn more, in the meantime we are admired by the beautiful villa.