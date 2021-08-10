News

3 million villa, needs to focus on music

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Camila Cabello is working on the second album, in the meantime buy a house!

camila cabello villa extra luxury

Camila Cabello has stated that she wants to stay a little away from the spotlight, to work better on her highly anticipated second album. Ex Fifth Harmony has had its greatest solo success to date, with its first album “Camila”, which contained the mega hit “Havana”.

To focus on music, the singer also decided to buy a house at

Los Angeles, a 3 million dollar villa, really very beautiful, in the hills above Hollywood.

Variety magazine has published photos of this new nest for Camila, who thus also becomes part of those superstars with breathtaking villas!

Houses of famous singers, here are the most beautiful and expensive

I was absent because I need to focus on music, and take care of myself. I see that everyone tries to be perfect on social networks, but this is not the truth. We fall, we fight, we improve, we take two steps forward and we think we have solved everything, well it is not so.

Surely this spiritual “retreat” in an amazing villa, will help Camila to give birth in peace to her new musical work.

We can’t wait to learn more, in the meantime we are admired by the beautiful villa.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

420
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
393
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
365
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
340
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
309
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
297
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
293
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
285
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
276
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
265
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top