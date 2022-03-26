3 NETFLIX movies that were ignored by the Oscars and that you must see

This weekend the 94th edition of the Oscar awardsa ceremony that awards the best of cinema during the last year, however, throughout its history it has overlooked some productions acclaimed by critics and the public without considering them in its list of nominees, given this, below we show you 3 films from Netflix what were they ignored by the Academy and You should see.

The following films They not only have excellent direction, but also present exciting stories starring actors such as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, but this was not enough for them to be considered by the Oscar awardshowever, the You should see as they are available in the extensive catalog of Netflix.

Incredible as it may seem, this famous police thriller starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer and Natalie Portman was not considered for delivery of the Oscar awards In 1996, however, director Michael Mann established himself as one of the best directors of recent years and was already considered by the Academy with his following films.

Fire vs. Fire revolves around a lieutenant in the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide division who stands in the way of a cunning criminal and his next heist. When the two find themselves on opposite sides of the law, they realize that they are the strongest rivals they have ever faced.

It was a great surprise that in 2014 he was not on the list of nominees for the Oscar awards the film directed by Ron Howard, which in addition to having an impressive score and makeup, starred Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl and Olivia Wilde, who aspired to have some mention for their performances.

This film is based on real events and deals with the epic rivalry between the Formula 1 drivers, James Hunt and Nikki Lauda, ​​who disputed the 1976 championship hand in hand and until the last race. This film is considered among the best 100 action productions of all history, according to GQ magazine.

Actress Rebecca Hall made her directorial debut with this period drama starring two actresses experiencing one of the best moments of their careers, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga?. And because in recent months she had been nominated at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the BAFTAs, it was expected that she would be mentioned to contend in the Oscar awards 2022, but it was not.

The feature film ‘Claroscuro’ tells how a mestizo woman married to a white racist, pretends to be white even before her husband to benefit from the social and economic status that was denied to people of color at that time.