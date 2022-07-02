3 of the most common failures in car air conditioners

Air conditioning (AC) in cars it is a feature that helps make the time inside the vehicle pleasant thanks to the temperatures inside the cabin.

Like most car systems, air conditioning also wears out and needs maintenance to keep it working properly. However, with time and use, the AC can fail and its repairs can be somewhat expensive.

The best is keep the air conditioner in good condition and know what can go wrong to be prepared.

That’s why, Here we tell you three of the most common failures in car air conditioners.

1.- Fan fresh but not cold air

If the air conditioner is set to full cool and the fans are on full, but it’s only blowing moderately cool air:

– Make sure the condenser or radiator cooling fans are running when the air conditioner is on.

– Look for restrictions such as leaves, insects or dirt that prevent air from passing over the condenser.

– Check the cabin air filter to make sure it is not clogged.

2.- The air conditioning compressor

When diagnosing an air conditioning problem, it’s easiest to start with the compressor:

With the engine running, turn the AC on to max cool, set the fans to high, and make sure the clutch is engaged on the compressor. If the clutch engages and disengages once every few seconds, this is a sign of low coolant level. You will also see the low side pressure on your gauge drop rapidly when the clutch engages, get to a point of too low pressure, then disengage and the pressure will rise. As you add more refrigerant, the gauge will remain stable, with the compressor running, and should stay at the recommended pressure.

If the clutch does not engage and the system has coolant, use a voltmeter to check for voltage to the compressor. If there is voltage, the clutch may be bad, but if there isn’t, it may be a bad cycle switch, a fuse, or possibly you don’t have enough coolant pressure.

3.- Leaks in the air conditioning system

Leaks are the most common problem associated with the air conditioning system.

Using an AC leak detection kit is the easiest way to find a leak. Just follow the instructions on the packaging to introduce the UV dye to the system and the UV light to find the leak.

