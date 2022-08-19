3 people die after two planes collide in California

Authorities confirmed multiple deaths after two planes collided over a California airport.

(CNN) — Three people were killed after two planes crashed in mid-air over Watsonville Municipal Airport in California on Thursday afternoon, according to Mayor Eduardo Montesino.

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided during their final descent, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). One person was aboard the Cessna 152 and two people were aboard the Cessna 340, the FAA said.

No one was injured on the ground, the FAA added. A pet aboard one of the planes was also killed, Montesino said.

Reports of the incident came in just before 3 p.m., according to a Twitter post from the city.

The city of Watsonville is about an hour south of San Jose.

In a subsequent statement, city officials said they were “absolutely saddened to hear about the tragic incident that claimed the lives of multiple people.”

“The City of Watsonville sends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who have passed away,” the statement said.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, according to the FAA statement. In a post on Twitter, the NTSB confirmed that it was investigating the collision.

It is unclear what caused the two planes to collide.