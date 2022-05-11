Health

3,693 new positive cases of covid-19 are reported in Puerto Rico | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Wednesday, 3,693 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 1,130 and 2,563 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 25, 2022 to May 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 26.34%.


Earlier, the agency reported six additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,240 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the vaccination status of the deceased, one was unvaccinated, three were vaccinated without their booster dose, and two were vaccinated with the third dose.

While, 305 people are hospitalized, 34 more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 258 adults and 47 pediatric patients.

