37th in Italy in the Medicine test and the thesis on autism- Corriere.it

Giovanni Borsatti, Milanese, Parini high school and then Borromeo College of Pavia, slipped along the path of the narrow streets of the Piani di Artavaggio (Lecco): betrayed by the mountains he knew since childhood

He only needed two exams to graduate in medicine. Young, brilliant, scholar, in love with the peaks and nature. The path known and traveled several times in the past, the suitable equipment. None of those imprudences that sometimes push rescuers to raise the alarm for those who approach the mountain without preparation and too much superficiality. This is not the case. Yet there was no escape for Giovanni Borsatti, 25, from Milan with a house in via Paolo Sarpi, betrayed precisely by the peaks he had known since he was a child. A fatal slip in a place where the road remains in shadow, the ice, a flight of several meters, the alarm raised by the parents worried because he was not returning from that excursion planned in the smallest details.

The dynamics of the accident The umpteenth tragedy of the mountain took place on the Lecco peaks, in Valsassina, in the Piani di Artavaggio, along the Path of the narrow streets that connects the well-known tourist resort to the Piani di Bobbio. An apparently simple excursion, even if in the most exposed sections the path is equipped with ropes and chains. For Giovanni it had to be the first trip of the Easter holidays to the family holiday home in Moggio, where the cableway leading to Artavaggio departs. He had reached Valsassina with his parents, father Alessandro, mother Silvia. Wednesday morning the solo excursion. From which he never returned. In the evening, the family members did not see him return and, unable to contact him, alerted the emergency services.

Alpine Rescue 25 technicians from the Alpine Rescue, carabinieri, firefighters, civil protection, two helicopters in flight left. The search phases for Thursday have already been defined, in case the boy was not found the Guardia di Finanza had already been alerted to the use of a device (Imsi Catcher) which allows the mobile phone signal to be traced in a short time. It was not necessary. Unfortunately. Around two in the morning, rescuers found the young man’s backpack at about 1,800 meters above sea level. His body was a hundred meters above: fallen from above, in a very inaccessible area. The doctors could only ascertain the death.

Holidays in Moggio Giovanni knew the area, he went on vacation to Moggio in the winter and in the summer since he was little, with his brothers and sister. It wasn’t enough. Student in the sixth year of Medicine at the University of Pavia (37 nationally in the admission tests), he was preparing his thesis at the autism laboratory of the Department of Neurological and Behavioral Sciences, as well as carrying out an internship at the San Matteo Polyclinic. A school career full of satisfactions: the diploma from the Parini classical high school in Milana period spent in Australia as part of an international exchange program, an internship at the molecular pharmacology laboratory of the Mario Negri institute. The rector of the Almo Collegio Borromeo di Pavia remembers this that the 25-year-old was attending. Giovanni left us suddenly, almost as in his character – wrote Alberto Lolli on social media -. He was an extraordinary young man. Fast pace. All time. In every thing. And as always I ran forward. Leaving for an important inheritance: he taught us that proximity is authentic medicine. The inhabitants of Moggio remember him: A big boy of one meter and ninety, an open smile, always available to everyone.

The alarms in Valsassina A fatality on very busy days for the Alpine Rescue and Fire Brigade teams. Thursday the alpine river speleo firefighters intervened for rescue a hiker in difficulty after having lost the path of the Bobbio gully, on the Resegone. In action the Drago helicopter that has identified the man and recovered him with the winch. Last week, five young Milanese students who had decided to spend the night in the bivouac at the top of Monte Due Mani had been rescued after a night of searching. They had the equipment to barbecue, but not to climb the mountain. Rescuers found them scared, with a principle of hypothermia, but alive.

