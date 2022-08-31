3800w SILENT Electric Generator

The gasoline power plant and 3800 w of power brand WEN is the electric generator with shipping to Cuba of greater power and at the same time silent for sale right now.

If you’re looking for one power plant with enough power for a whole house but at the same time it does not bother with the noise that the generators make, then you should check out the WEN 3800w.

This is a electric generator classified as silent and according to the manufacturer its noise level is only 57 db which is considerably lower than that of conventional power plants.

This model of generator has two wheels included that make it easy to move it, which makes it a portable power plant.

the provider guarantees delivery in Cuba by sea in Havana and in all provincial capitals also by sea mail in all provinces. And also the option of air shipping.

This plant model allows the connection of two plants through a kit that is sold separately and thus doubles the power to 6000w.

Characteristics of the Wen 3800w power plant

These are the characteristics of the WEN 3800w power plant:

Brand: WEN

SKU: B07PTNTRRJ

Engine power: OHV, air-cooled engine

Maximum power: 3800W

Displacement: 212cc

Outlets: AC 120V, Integrated 5V USB

Start: Manual

Engine: 4 stroke

Gasoline fuel

Noise level: 57db

Tank capacity: 2.2 gallon

Autonomy: 8.5 hours

Dimensions: 23.2 x 18 x 20.1 inches

Weight: 99.2 pounds

This power plant can also be purchased on amazon and then sent to Cuba through a Shipping Agency, you can buy it from Amazon from here.

