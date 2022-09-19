45% of Europeans never exercise

38% of the citizens of the European Union exercise often and another 17% with little regularity, while 45% never practice any physical activityaccording to a survey published this Monday by the European Comission.

The survey shows that those who practice the most physical activities at least once a week in the EU are citizens of Finland (71%), Luxembourg (63%), Netherlands (60%), Denmark Y Sweden (both 59%).

Among those who never practice any sport stands out Portugal (73%), Greece (68%) and Poland (65%).

Although far from the tail pack, Spain is below the European average, with 47% of respondents stating that they never exercise According to the survey carried out in that country on a sample representative of 1,006 people interviewed face to face between last April 19 and May 25.

In the EU as a whole, young people between 15 and 24 years old are the ones who do sport regularly the most (54%) and the proportion falls with age to 21% in those over 55 years of age.

At the community level, the main motivations to practice physical exercise or sport are to improve health (54%), improve the physique (43%), relax (39%), have fun (27%), improve performance (27%)control weight (25%) and improve appearance (21%).

The most common impediments to doing so are the lack of time (41%), lack of interest (25%) or the disability or illness (14%).

The data, in line with a similar Eurobarometer published in 2017, shows that during the covid-19 pandemic, half of people reduced their physical activity or even stopped it altogetheremphasizes the Community Executive.