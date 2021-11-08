5 Factors to Watch This Week By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Noreen Burke

Investing.com – The US will be the biggest economic event this week as more Fed officials and important UK data are awaited. Attention to the last round of quarterly, while in China the new Congress of the Communist Party will be staged. Here are the 5 most important factors to follow in the markets this week:

1. US inflation

Inflation data for October is expected on Tuesday, followed the next day by data on. Forecasts see CPI at post-pandemic highs, rising 0.6% on a monthly basis and 5.8% on an annual basis. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, is expected to rise by an annualized 4.3%.

In the last meeting, the Fed reiterated the transience of inflation which does not require a rapid increase in interest rates. However, as the central bank has plans to begin scaling back its monthly bond purchases without triggering a tantrum, high inflation data fueling rate hike speculation could change that.

2. Fed

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be giving two speeches during the week, the first at an online conference on gender and economics hosted by the Fed on Monday, while the following day is expected to address an online conference on diversity and inclusion in the economy and banking. central, hosted jointly by the Federal Reserve Board, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

Other Fed officials who will speak during the week include Fed Vice President Richard Clarida, New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Chicago Fed President Charles. Evans and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.

3. Quarterly

Better-than-expected third-quarter earnings supported the Wall Street index run which closed at new records on Friday, also following a strong U.S. employment report and news of the new anti-viral pill. Pfizer (NYSE :).

The latest quarterly round could provide further input for new market highs, they expect: Walt Disney (NYSE :), AstraZeneca PLC (LON 🙂 and BioNTech (NASDAQ :), SoftBank (T :), PayPal (NASDAQ :), Coinbase (NASDAQ :), AMC Entertainment (NYSE 🙂 (NYSE: AMC) and Adidas ( DE :).

4. UK GDP

After the Bank of England stunned the markets last Thursday with its decision to hold interest rates steady, the UK will release its data this Thursday, with economists slowing to + 1.5% from +5. , 5% of the previous quarter.

On the other hand, the BoE has kept alive the prospect of a rate hike in the coming months if the economy “behaves as expected”, but for the moment it has preferred to wait for new indications from the labor market.

5. China

The Chinese Communist Party Congress will begin today and run until Thursday, where the Central Decision-Making Committee could give the green light to a third term for President Xi Jinping, paving the way for a lifetime presidency.

The meeting comes at a time when the growth of the second largest economy in the world is showing signs of slowing following new waves of Covid, a crisis in the real estate and energy markets, and problems with supply chains.

Data released on Sunday showed that Chinese exports slowed in October, but still exceeded expectations, while imports fell short of expectations, indicating continued weakness in domestic demand.