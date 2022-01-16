5 great coaches in the cinema, from Miyagi to Ben Affleck

Will Smith in his new movie A winning family – King Richard (in theaters January 13) plays Richard Williams, father and coach of two tennis champions: Venus and Serena. Despite adverse circumstances, Richard has made a dream come true by transforming his two daughters into sports legends.

In the world of cinema there have been several coaches who have made history as Sylvester Stallone, as Rocky in Creed, Al Pacino, aka Tony D’Amato, in Every damn Sunday and Miyagi in Karate Kid.

5 great coaches in the cinema

Karate Kid (1984)

One of the coaches who left his mark in the cinema of the Eighties is the maestro Miyagi of the saga Karate Kid. After a long push and pull he is convinced to help and train the young man Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), bullied by Johnny, of the Cobra Kai dojo. The master will teach Daniel not only the art, but above all the philosophy of karate.

Every damn Sunday (1999)

Directed by Oliver Stone, the film tells the rise of the Miami Sharks, an American football team that collapsed after the death of its owner. Senior coach Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino), talented but old-fashioned, will do everything to make the team savor the success despite the conflicts with the players and the sporting environment.