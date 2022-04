5 key moments in the MCU

On May 5, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” arrives in available theaters; the most recent film from Marvel Studios that marks the long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of one of the most beloved characters: Doctor Stephen Strange. In the new MCU film; Strange embarks on a journey into the unknown alongside new and familiar mystical allies; traversing the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch again assumes the role of Doctor Strange; along with a cast made up of Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo); Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff); Benedict Wong (Wong); Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez); Michael Stuhlbarg (Dr. Nic West); and Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer).

Making his debut in the 2016 film, “Doctor Strange”; the character has since appeared in three other MCU movies: “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame” (all currently available on Disney+).

In the countdown to the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”; on rock radio we review five key moments in the history of Doctor Stephen Strange in the MCU.

An accident that changed everything

Audiences met Doctor Stephen Strange in his first film; when the vain and self-centered surgeon lost his skill at his hands in a serious car accident. In multiple attempts to save his professional practice; he lost his fortune by investing in expensive and elaborate surgeries and therapies. In the end, destitute and desperate, he sought a cure far from the ways of modern medicine.

In Nepal, after being saved from raiders by the powerful sorcerer Mordo, Strange met The Ancient One, Sorceress Supreme and protector of the Earth from mystical threats. Despite having the potential to heal her hands, the Ancient One refused to guide him through the process until she gave up her selfishness and opened her mind to a higher truth. Thus, Strange began to learn about the Multiverse and the ancient science of magic.

Mastering the mystic arts

Undergoing training at the hands of The Ancient One in Kamar-Taj, a hidden location in the Himalayas, Strange acquires extremely powerful magical abilities that allow him to deftly cast countless spells, creating complex shields and barriers for both defense and attack. . Strange is adept at astral projection, sending his astral self away from his body and allowing him to observe events without the knowledge of those present. In turn, he has the Cloak of Levitation, a seemingly sentient cloak that not only protects him, but also fights for him.

Doctor Strange also makes use of the Sling Ring to create portals to cross great distances and enter other universes. Lastly, he has the Eye of Agamotto, Strange’s greatest source of power. The Eye possesses the incalculable ability to control time. With it, Strange can alter time around objects, locations, or other beings, moving back and forth throughout his existence. It can also be used to trap enemies in time loops, as well as giving Strange the ability to look into possible futures.

The negotiation with Dormammu

In “Doctor Strange,” the Sorcerer Supreme uses the power of the Eye of Agamotto to save Earth from Dormammu, an extremely powerful being from the Dark Dimension. Dormammu tries to kill him thousands of times, but Stephen cunningly goes back in time and starts a negotiation in an eternal time loop. The endless cycle disturbs Dormammu so much that he begs to be released, and Stephen agrees, provided that he eliminates the Fantastic Ones and swears never to attack Earth again.

In search of Odin

As the Master of the Mystic Arts in the New York Sanctum, Doctor Strange is tasked with keeping track of otherworldly visitors to planet Earth. Thus, in «Thor: Ragnarok», Strange summons Thor and his brother Loki to the Sanctum Sanctorum, who arrive on Earth – more precisely, in New York – in search of their father Odin. After subjecting them to some magical effects that throw Thor and Loki off balance, the Master of the Mystic Arts provides some assistance, sending them to his father’s side and ensuring the brothers’ speedy return to Asgard.

The fight on Titan

In “Avengers: Infinity War”, in order to protect the Time Stone, Strange travels with Iron Man and Spider-Man to Titan, the home planet of Thanos. There, the trio meets with members of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the group devises a plan to stalk Thanos upon his arrival. The group’s attempt to remove the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos fails, and Thanos, possessing four of the six Infinity Stones, puts up a strong resistance to Strange’s magic. When Thanos defeats Iron Man in battle and Iron Man is about to die, Strange stops him and hands him the Eye of Agamotto to save Stark’s life.

With the Time Stone in his possession, Thanos leaves Titan to travel to Earth to secure the last remaining Infinity Stone he sought. His success in the endeavor is soon evident to the heroes still on Titan as many of them, along with half of all life in the entire universe, begin to crumble into dust. As Doctor Strange feels himself beginning to disintegrate into nothingness, he comforts Tony Stark about the sacrifice he had made, uttering the iconic line: “there was no other way”.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in available theaters on Thursday, May 5, 2022, with a preview on Wednesday, May 4 in Latin America.

official synopsis

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU goes deeper into the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. The film features a journey into the unknown as Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is in charge of Michael Waldron.