5 parental control apps to protect your children on the Internet

The Family Link app lets you set digital ground rules to guide them as they learn, play, and explore online.

If you are a parent and you are concerned about your child’s safety on the Internet, you may want to make use of some of the parental control tools that we are going to share with you below to regulate and supervise our children’s use of technology .

With an increasingly connected world, these mobiles are probably smartphones connected to the Internet, which can open up a world of educational and entertainment possibilities for the little ones in the house… and also many dangers.

Beyond the fact that it is developed by Google, it works on both Android and iOS and is quite intuitive. you can check activity reports that will tell you how much time your kids are spending on each app (similar to adult digital wellness reports) and you can even set time limits and a bedtime on their supervised devices.

You can even prevent before curing, since it allows manage the apps they can install authorizing or denying the process. The app will even show you teacher-recommended Android apps that you can add directly to their device.

Another of its most useful features is that it allows you to know where they arequite useful when they are not at home.

Kids Place Parental Control

Kids Place is a parental control app that prevents mishaps like kids accidentally downloading apps, making phone calls, sending text messages or other actions that can cost you money, like microtransactions in mobile video games.

The use of this application is free and, in addition to its control tools, it also incorporates parent comfort features such as app auto-restart, useful for young children who accidentally exit a launched app (and thus avoid crying if they stop watching their favorite cartoons).

famisafe

Famisafe allows you to perform most of the functions of parental control applications, such as managing the time of use of the devices, checking their location, preventing access to apps and blocking suspicious websites.

In addition, it includes a large number of filters to block games for +18 and pornsuspicious photo detection, and suspicious text detection in social networking applications such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others.

Kaspersky Safe Kids

Safe Kids is an application that has the support of the Kaspersky security brand, that of antiviruses. It has a number of features common to most parental control apps, as well as more unique ones like define a safe area where children can stay (complementing GPS tracking) or see the battery level of their mobiles to know that you are not going to stay without losing contact.

It has a free mode and a paid mode, but without paying a penny you can block harmful content and sites to guarantee the safety of searches, block inappropriate YouTube search requests, manage the use of applications, set limits on the time of use of devices and even get advice from child psychologists.

SecureKids

SecureKids is an application designed so that parents can control their children’s use of Android devices and reduce the problems that they may encounter while browsing the Internet. Once installed, the remote configuration allows you to manage the child device without having to physically have it.

It allows the collection of data on the use of the device, the time that the minor spends with the mobile phone or the web pages or applications that he frequents.