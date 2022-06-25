5 PHOTOS of Anuel AA that show his IMPRESSIVE physical change after marrying Yailin

Recent images showing the shocking physical change of Anuel AA they are going around the world by showing the singer’s face, that’s why today we bring for 5 Photos of the ‘God of Trap’ so you can see what everyone says about Anuel’s changes after he married yailinthe most viral.

with these 5 Photos you will realize that the shocking physical change of Anuel AA It is real and you will understand why his fans are so worried about the artist, after his countenance changed since his marriage to Yailin.

Related news

a new chapter

Anuel AA He is having a 2022 to remember and it is that after his breakup with Karol G he seems to have found love again, while his fans are still waiting for new music. It was during this year that the Puerto Rican singer decided to be single again.

Although this stage did not last then, he immediately began dating new women just before finding love and giving a change radical physicist who alerts his fans.

Anuel AA & Yailin The Most Viral

The bachelor stage Anuel AA It did not last long because he was immediately surprised in nightclubs with who would be his new conquest, the also singer yailin La Más Viral, with whom after thundering with Karol G began a new love relationship.

With his new controversial partner, Anuel AA He became a social media icon by sparking a debate among the fans of the women he married.

The Wedding with Yailin

A few months into their relationship, in June 2022 Anuel AA Y yailin they were married in a civil ceremony that was shared on their social networks where they put Photos from the moment they put their signature on the contracts that make them husband and wife.

From this moment it was evident shocking physical change of Anuel AAwho began to look a few sizes slimmer, as a result of the physical routine he did with the help of the UFC to lose weight.

New CD?

Despite all the controversy created around the Photos that show the shocking physical change of Anuel AAthe singer recently exceeded 500 million views on Spotify, being one of the most listened to Latin artists on the platform.

during the last month Anuel AA published a list of songs with what will be his new record material that could see the light this year before his presentation at Flow Fest 2022 in Mexico.

The face of Anuel AA worries

During the last hours there have been several Photos of Anuel AA with a deteriorated countenance and with several kilos less, a situation that worried his fans. The actor’s hands and cheekbones look very marked, unlike when he was with Karol G, which makes yailin target of criticism for the state of her current husband.

Despite the barrage of rumors and evidence of a shocking physical change, Anuel AA He denied that he suffers from any illness, publishing a video where he dismisses everything said about his current state of health, assuring that he is fine and that for now he enjoys life traveling with his wife.