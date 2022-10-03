5 Unusual Sci-Fi Movie Villains Who Could End Humanity

It’s normal that in science fiction movies the heroes have to face a terrible threat, but these are the strangest we have come across

Villains in science fiction movies

Over the years Hollywood has presented to the public science fiction movies all kinds of monsters from outer space. After all, how are you going to make your protagonist look good if there isn’t a spiked abomination spewing Vaseline to put him in harm’s way? Often the beast is just that, a hastily conceived nemesis for our hero to defeat.

But sometimes movie directors take it seriously and create enemies who might not only pose a threat to the ship’s crew SS Any Or the Arctic Station With Random Namebut for all humanity. For example, him Alien designed by H. R. Giger, from the film series of the same name. A deleted scene revealed that the xenomorph was capable of transforming other beings into eggs, which meant that if a single egg or Alien made it to Earth, the entire planet could be inundated by the creature.

Suddenly, it’s not enough for one or two lucky survivors to crawl out of the rubble, they have to stop the ancient organism/entity/horror from reaching civilization. Some science fiction protagonists even choose to self-sacrifice to destroy something that could doom humanity. So, in honor of their fictional sacrifices, we’ve put together a list of the weirdest monsters in sci-fi movies that could destroy humanity.

We leave you some curious villains in science fiction movies

Annihilation Area X (2018)

It is difficult to define exactly if the Area Xthe reality warp zone and the DNA of Annihilation, the film directed by alex garland, is it a message, a weapon, an attempt to terraform the Earth or just something we can’t understand. Is there a scientific basis for Area X? Not exactly, but its slow expansion could be seen as an allegory for climate change.

Unless Firewoodthe character of Natalie Portman in the movie, turn it off, it would have expanded to engulf the Earth, warping and mixing all life. What is even more disturbing is that, although the film does not specify a speed, it could be future generations that face annihilation.

Calvin from Life (2017)

The Martian Menace in the Movie Life of 2017 is a single-celled organism nicknamed Calvin which rapidly grows to become multicellular. Calvin’s cells can change at any time, becoming muscles or nerves, making him highly adaptable and difficult to kill. Plus, it grows every time you eat. Could a new Calvin then devour the entire world, spreading far and wide across the Earth?

A single Calvin probably not. as he explained Gregory Laughlinprofessor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of California, there are limits on the size of animals. But if Calvin were able to reproduce asexually, his offspring, and her offspring, could become Earth’s new apex predators.

The Alien Entity from Virus (1999)

as a movie, Virus it definitely works, but the alien entity is the stuff of nightmares. A being of energy who hates humans, who was transported to a Soviet research ship and used the machine shop to produce killer robots. What makes this a potential people-killer, even more so than when it was filmed, is that there are now so many systems that the entity could take over if it were transported to dry land.

It’s true that nuclear missiles can’t be launched without human intervention, but robot dogs are already being weaponized, drones are widely used, and self-driving cars are under development… well, you get the picture.

Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

In the eighties musical little shop of horrorsa man-eating plant from outer space, affectionately called Audrey IIHe was trying to conquer the world. His plan, which unfolded over a few weeks, was to make his “owner” famous (Rick Moranis) and then send your seeds to an eager public. In today’s world, that would take five minutes: all it takes is a few influencers flashing their mini-Audreys and the planet would be filled with carnivorous alien invaders.

Should You Worry About Human-Eating Plants? Although she does not speak or sing, the nepenthes rajah it can, at best, eat small mammals, so luckily there is no real equivalent to Audrey II. Would the “let your plant drink your blood” trend go viral on TikTok? Without a doubt.

The Pod People from Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

the remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers it was better than the 1956 original, but both shared the same premise. In it, gelatinous alien seeds arrive on Earth, turn into pods and, while people sleep, replace them with emotionless copies. What makes pod people a dangerous enemy, and what would allow them to wipe out humanity quickly, is that they can recognize another pod person by sight. This allows them to coordinate their efforts, conquering San Francisco (and potentially the rest of the world) in two days.

As far-fetched as the existence of pod people may seem, there is a more basic problem with this premise. As pointed out by a study published in the International Journal of Astrobiology, the exit and entry of a planet would cause enormous damage to the seeds. Still, although the seeds in the study did not survive extreme collisions with Earth’s atmosphere and the planet itself, a substantial fraction of the seeds’ mass did and could successfully transport complex organic materials upon impact.