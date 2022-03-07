50% of patients with colorectal cancer die due to lack of early diagnosis in Puerto Rico

Specialists assure that if polyps are removed in time, this type of cancer can be avoided in about 90% of patients.

Dr. Rafael Mosquera, past president of the Puerto Colorectal Cancer Coalition, Dr. Rafael Medina, gastroenterologist and past president of the Puerto Rican Association of Gastroenterology, and Mrs. Marta Sánchez, president of the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Coalition. Photomontage with images provided by the Colorectal Cancer Coalition of Puerto Rico.

The month of March begins and with it, the campaigns of colorectal cancer awareness in Puerto Rico, being the second most common cancer in both men and women on the island.

For this reason, members of the Puerto Rico Colorectal Cancer Coalition joined Medicine and Public Health (MSP) at a virtual table, where they stressed the need that exists today regarding the importance of performing the colonoscopy starting at age 40as the main preventive weapon against disease.

Cancer colorectal occurs when there is abnormal cell growth malignancies that affect the large intestine, which is made up of the colon (the tube into which the small intestine empties) and the rectum (the last 20 centimeters of the colon).

Cancer colorectal is the first cause of death for cancer in women and the third in men. According to the Colorectal Cancer Coalition in Puerto Rico, every day 5 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in Puerto Rico.

It should be noted that the presence of polyps -small masses located in the colon- in the colon increases the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

“Cancer Colon cancer is highly preventable and detecting it in early stages allows a 5-year survival rate of more than 90%,” emphasized Dr. Rafael Medina, past president of the Puerto Rican Association of Gastroenterology.

For his part, Dr. Rafael Mosquera, past president of the Colorectal Cancer Coalition, reviewed that the disease has a genetic factor determinant, although it occurs in less than 5% of cases, he explained.

The family history of patients allows specialists to create a more comprehensive program in people with colon cancer.

“When we identify cells called polyps and these are removed, we can prevent cancer of the colon in about 90 or 95% of patients” commented the doctor Mosquera.

Regarding case detection in Puerto Rico, according to the past president of the Colorectal Cancer Coalition, 1,800 patients with colorectal cancer are diagnosed each year; however, 50% of them die because they are not diagnosed early.

For her part, Marta Sánchez, President of the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Coalition, stated that the type of diet a patient follows is also a determining factor, since, for example, obesity can trigger 13 different types of cancer.

For this the doctor Mosquera considers that pregnant women with obesity increase the incidence of cancer in children, this is due to a sedentary lifestyle and the consumption of ultra-processed foods, since quality ingredients are not generally used in their preparation.

Treatment

Until now, according to the doctor Medina, for normal sized polyps the only treatment is their removal.

“Through a colonoscopy, small polyps are removed with tweezers, in the case of larger ones metal ties are used. In this treatment, electrocautery can be used,” commented the specialist.

When it comes to a more advanced type of colorectal cancer, chemotherapy or radiotherapy must be used to combat the condition.

