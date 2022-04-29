6 apps to explore space from your mobile

How could it be otherwise, the official NASA app had to be on this list . This application has all the news that the American agency is publishing, such as images, videos, information about missions or even reports of all kinds.

For space lovers, there are many options if we want to learn or simply enjoy content set in it, such as some space series. If we go into “didactic” matters, we have a choice, especially when it comes to mobile applications. Right next, you will be able to see a fairly wide selection of applications so that you can comfortably explore outer space .

From this application we will have access also to NASA TV, which is the official chain of the agency and in which we can see all its content. It also includes space maps and high-definition images of planets and stars. The application is completely in English, although it has a “touch to translate” option that will help us understand all the information it contains much better.

Star map

Star Map is one of the best applications that we are going to find to learn about space and explore it with our smartphone. Just by opening the application and pointing to the sky with our phone we will be able to identify what we are seeing in a matter of seconds.

The description of the application tells us that has identified more than 5,000 stars, as well as the 88 constellations. Star Map is even capable of telling us where the sun is even if we are at night, and if we want we can also “move” through space by moving our finger across the screen.

Solar System Scope

Solar System Scope is an application designed so that everyone, even the little ones, can learn more about space. It has a large translated 3D encyclopedia in 19 languages ​​(including Spanish) that contains information on all known planets and moons.

Besides, This app is automatically synchronized with the data published by NASA, which will allow us to enjoy the sky in a very precise way. Not only does it work pointing to the sky, but we can simulate the sky ourselves in case we want to use the app during the day, for example.

Celestia

Celestia is the best app we can find to view both planets and moons in 3D. Not only that, but it also contains recreations of other celestial bodies such as clusters or stars, and we can access all of them thanks to a very simple and fast interface.

The images that the app shows us also they are of a very high quality for a free application, something that surprises from the first moment. As its official description explains, both the movement and the speed of each body in space is calculated in real time, so we will always have access to very up-to-date information.

Solar Walk Free

Solar Walk Free is also an application that collects a large number of high-quality 3D models for us to enjoy, where we can also find asteroids and even space stations and ships such as the International Space Station.

This app also includes a complete solar system simulatorand thanks to it we can see in real time the position of all its planets or other celestial bodies such as its satellites.

stars and planets

One of the most complete applications to explore space, available in this case for both iOS and Android. This includes almost 4.5 million starsmore than 4,000 exoplanets, 200 circumstellar disks, 39 black holes, 11 magnetars, around 2,500 pulsars and 152 moons in its database.

If we want to learn about what lies beyond the solar system, this application is the one that has the most content about it. Includes 3D representations of each system and their orbits, and it has a complete search engine so that we can “jump” directly to what we want to see.