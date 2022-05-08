7 Legend of Zelda Games So Weird You’ve Probably Never Played
Forgotten remakes, sequels that deserve to be remembered and many oddities of the kingdom of Hyrule.
Although we are still upset about the delay of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we wanted to search in the trunk of the saga to find those forgotten games that, despite bearing the name of a franchise as iconic as Nintendo’s, many players have never heard of them, much less played them.
The explanation is simple, playing several of them in the way they came to market is totally inaccessible today, others never left Japan and in some cases the proposal is completely crazy. However, do not think that there are few rare games that we find in the Zelda universe and some, like the infamous The Legend of Zelda trilogy from the Philips CD-ihave been gaining fame after becoming a recurring meme In Internet.
The simple aim of Link’s Crossbow Training is one of those titles that has been forgotten over the years, something that, on the other hand, we fully understand. The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures is another of the least remembered, although its commitment to four players and the control through the Game Boy Advance as a great attraction did not help to popularize it.
If after this list of rarities and forgotten, you want to know more about the future of the sagain 3DJuegos we review the tracks of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo’s great open world game, through a trailer full of mysteries and with the sky as the protagonist.
