7 movies for “back to school” and whatever comes









September begins and it's time to pick up everything we left behind before our summer march. We know that going back to the office and going back to school can be very hard. Fortunately, cinema can offer us the escape we.

Next, the best selection of titles to start September in RTVE Play.

Couples therapy and cinema: Sentimental (2020) Distribution: Javier Cámara, Griselda Siciliana, Belén Cuesta and Alberto San Juan







Javier Cámara, Griselda Siciliana, Belén Cuesta and Alberto San Juan film Couples therapy and cinema. They say that after spending a whole summer together, there are many couples who consider ending relationships in September that the summer convience has shown to be watertight. For all those who are going through this moment (or not), this comedy by Cesc Gay gives us the opportunity to reflect on the couple, while having a good time with the wonderful performances of its luxury cast. Watch here.

Back to school with teacher like this: One for all (2020) Distribution: David Verdaguer









David Verdaguer in ‘One for all’ (2020) cropper Can you imagine going back to class and meeting Professor Verdaguer? His acting talent surrenders here to a story that takes us into the school and into the most human side of teaching. An interim teacher takes on the task of being a sixth grade tutor in a town completely unknown to him. When he discovers that he has to reinstate a sick student in the classroom, he finds himself with an even bigger problem: none of his classmates want him to come back to class. See here.

It’s time for self-care: Rose’s wedding (2020) Distribution: Candela Pena, Sergi Lopez, Nathalie Poza







Candela Peña stars in ‘Rosa’s wedding’ (2020), already on RTVE Play Would you marry yourself? Claiming self-care, the enhancement of oneself. September is a good month to consider it. This film, winner of two Goyas, tells us the story of Rosa, a woman, about to turn 45, who realizes that she has always lived for and for others and decides to press the nuclear button, send everything to a walk and take charge of your life. See here. Available until September 20, 2023.

New purposes: the wish list (2020) Distribution: Maria Leon, Victoria April







The Wish List (2020) September is the new January. Eva makes a list of things that she always wanted to do but that she never dared, convinced by her new friend Carmen, her partner from her chemo sessions, to do them together when they finish treatment without knowing the results. A film about the will to live of some brave and fighting women who embark on an emotional and physical journey that changes them forever. See here

Another opportunity to change your life: the unexpected life (2013) DistributionJavier Camara, Raul Arevalo







The Unexpected Life (2013) Juanito is an actor who went to New York to succeed. The years have passed, he has not achieved what he expected and he earns his living working on what he can. One day he comes to visit his cousin, apparently successful and who has “everything one hopes to have.” However, coexistence is discovering the reality behind each of them. The Unexpected Life is a comedy about how chance opens doors for us that we would never have imagined -like love- and how our final destiny depends on whether or not we dare to cross them. See here.

Put things in order: Requirements to be a normal person (2015) Distribution: Leticia Dolera, Manuel Burque







Requirements to be a normal person (2015), by Leticia Dolera Maria believed that at the age of 30 she would have succeeded. Returning to her mother’s house was not in her plans. Now that she thinks about it, she doesn’t meet any of the necessary requirements to be a normal person; namely: having a job, a house, a partner, hobbies, a social life, a family life and being happy. Directed by Leticia Dolera, who is also one of the stars of this film that received 7 nominations and 3 awards at the Malaga festival, including best new screenplay, best photography and best editing.