A Cartel’s Plan to Kidnap Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez for a $2 Million Ransom | Univision Crime News

This is the story about an attempted kidnapping and murder that targeted the legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez. Gunslingers of the Arellano Felix poster they had hatched a plan to kidnap the former world champion in Tijuana in 2017, collect a ransom of 2 million dollars, cut off his head and send it to the Sinaloan drug trafficker Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada.
Two retired police detectives from San Diego, California, claim to have discovered the plot, notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and located Chavez before the assassins did.
Chavez, one of the best boxers of all time, spoke of the incident superficially in June 2017, sunk in grief over the shooting death of his brother in Sinaloa. FBI agents visited him in the State of Mexico to warn him that his life was in danger, they offered him protection and advised him to keep quiet so as not to hinder the investigations. But Chávez’s temper got the better of him and he revealed to the press that on the border there was a kidnapping threat against him and his young daughter.
“I’m going to fight for my life and for the safety of my family,” he said then in an interview with CNN.
Until now, through David Contreras, who for 27 years worked in the San Diego Police, it is possible to know more details of the case. Contreras and his partner Óscar Armenta, who was also a detective for that agency, had founded a company of private investigators in retirement, but kept from their years in law enforcement the communication with informants in the three cartels that operate in Tijuana: the of Sinaloa, that of the Arellano Félix and Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).
The calls of antagonistic cartels
It was a member of the Arellano Félix clan who spoke with Armenta to share what he had heard in radio conversations between gunmen from the same criminal group. . “I just called to let you know that they are going to kidnap Julio César Chávez,” He warned.
In addition, he assured him that they had already designed an operation to intercept him along with his daughter during the fight with Omar Chávez, his youngest son, which would take place at the end of April 2017 in the city of Rosarito, south of Tijuana. It was one of the most anticipated fights of the year: the opponent was Ramón ‘Inocente’ Álvarez, brother of the most famous boxer in the world, Saul ‘El Canelo’ Alvarez.
The detectives analyzed the matter and agreed that they had nothing solid. But a week later an informant from the Jalisco Cartel called them with additional information: “When Julio César Chávez is lifted, they are going to collect 2 million dollars and once they are paid, they are going to cut off his head and send it to Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada”. They were referring to the head of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel.
Soon after, Contreras took a call from a third insider who had the same information. He was a member of the Sinaloa cartel who told him: “Did you know? They are going to lift Julio.”
They thus confirmed that it was a real threat. From that moment on, the ex-police officers focused on locating Chávez, something they did not think would be so complicated. They called boxing promoters in San Diego, Los Angeles and New York. They sent multiple emails to people linked to that sport. “This is life or death,” his messages warned. Nobody answered them.
Contreras did his work in the United States and contacted a group made up of police officers from various agencies in San Diego, including the FBI. His partner did the same in Mexico, where he managed to locate Fernando Beltrán, director of the Zanfer Boxing company, with whom they agreed to meet in person at his Tijuana office.
“Look, you have to change the fight”, suggested Contreras, according to what he recounted in an interview with Univision Noticias. “He stared at us. He seemed like he was afraid of us (…) maybe he thought we were going to extort him.”
When the ex-cops noticed that Beltrán didn’t believe them, Contreras texted an FBI detective asking him to call the promoter. “Four minutes later, Fernando’s phone rang and I told him: ‘please, answer that call so you can find out who we are.’ He took the call and it was an FBI agent who told him what we were telling him. At that moment Fernando realized that it was true… he told us: what can I do?
“He got very nervous”
Only in this way did they reach Chávez, who agreed to meet with the private detectives in the same city, a couple of weeks before his son’s fight in Rosarito. He received them with a smile, which faded as soon as he knew what they planned to do to him. “He was smoking a lot, he got very nervous. And he said, ‘everything you’re telling me is true.’ We told him exactly where he was going to be in the fight, where he was going to enter. So we had information how exactly were they going to pick it up, at what time, what cars were they going to use”, Contreras describes. “We told him: sir, take security”
Disturbed by what they described to him, Chavez told them he had heard about it, but did not believe it was a credible threat. “Let me see what I can do,” said the former Mexican champion.
Chávez received protection from private guards and state police in Baja California, says Contreras.
At the same time, investigations began in Mexico and the United States to locate the suspects. In Playas de Tijuana, the authorities managed to arrest 11 members of the Arellano Félix clan, who in 2019 were sentenced to 70 years in prison. It was not for the plan against Chávez, but for depriving a Tijuana merchant of his liberty.
Meanwhile, FBI agents “identified the leader of the group immediately. They began to follow him, to track his phone, to work to make a (criminal) case in the United States. He had already escaped to the United States and at the moment he is still a fugitive,” says Contreras.
The retired detective withheld the suspect’s name. He only identifies him as a drug trafficker who at that time had just been released from a Tecate prison called El Hongo. He moved between San Diego and Tijuana. In addition, they linked him to the Logan Heights Californian gang.
“I had orders from the Arellano family to form a group to start fighting those from Sinaloa. I think, the way back then was to kidnap someone famous, like Julio César Chávez,” Contreras said.
“As we realized that it was a cell of the Arellano Félix (the one that organized this) it is because Julio César Chávez is a legend in Mexico and everyone knows that Julio is from Culiacán, Sinaloa. And he has friends from Culiacán (…) even today I don’t think a Sinaloan is going to tempt Julio because they have so much respect for him and also fear him, because many people love him very much. Now, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel is right away from Sinaloa; they weren’t going to tempt Julio either,” Contreras said.
“The only ones who had a war against the other two cartels was the Arellano Félix group and they have already kidnapped people who come from Sinaloa to visit Tijuana. So, this was a big ‘trophy’ for them: to kidnap a Sinaloan from Culiacán, a world champion, a legend (…) If they killed a cardinal, how much more Chavez”, he compared.
“Calm down I won’t be”
In an interview with Carmen Aristegui’s program on CNN, Chávez said that the criminal who was following him had been in El Hongo “as a kidnapper and drug trafficker.”
He did not speak about that meeting with the former San Diego police officers, but the one he had with FBI agents who saw him in April 2017 at the Otomi ceremonial center, in the State of Mexico, where he was training his son for the fight. “They gave me protection, but in the United States. As he passed (the threat). About two, three months or half a year. I don’t know. As long as it was enough.”
– And they wanted to kidnap you for money?, asked Aristegui.
– Sure, Chavez replied.
– Why didn’t you go to the United States?
– No, why am I going to the United States? Well if my land is Mexico. I am Mexican and my family is in Culiacán and Tijuana. What I wanted was protection here in Mexico.
Later in the conversation, the boxing legend said that he was still watching his back at the time. “Don’t worry, I won’t be here until this criminal doesn’t fall. I will fight for my life and for the safety of my family. I am going to fight to the death,” she expressed.
Chávez has assured other media outlets that he once had a close relationship with the Arellano Félix brothers, whom he saw after their famous fight against Puerto Rican Héctor ‘Macho’ Camacho in 1992. Also at that meeting were ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, Amado Carillo Fuentes, better known as ‘The Lord of the Skies’, and Héctor ‘El Güero’ Palma.
“They always respected me, despite the fact that they fought with each other afterwards,” he said in an interview with driver Yordi Rosado in 2021. “They gave me drugs, many diamonds, watches.”
Julio César Chávez did not respond to messages sent by this means requesting an interview. Neither did Beltrán, who organized his son’s fight in Rosarito and helped him fend off the threat.
The FBI office in San Diego agreed to review a request for comment sent by this newsroom, but did not comment as of this writing.
David Contreras, who is now a private investigator, keeps a photo he took next to Chávez when he visited him in Tijuana to describe the Arellano Félix’s plan. In that image they both hold red gloves. Armenta was also photographed next to the so-called ‘César del Boxeo’.
“As we have saved Julio’s life, we have saved the lives of many other famous people. But whether they are rich, poor, famous or unknown, for me the soul of that person is what is worth”, says Contreras.
This Friday a conversation will be published on YouTube in which both retired detectives tell how they solved the Chavez case five years ago.
The fight in Rosarito between Omar Chávez and Ramón Álvarez was canceled and rescheduled for the same date at a location in Chihuahua. It is not clear whether Chavez attended. His son won the fight by technical knockout in the second round.