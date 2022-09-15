a crossover between DC Films and Marvel Studios – FayerWayer

The live-action race of comic-based productions has been won by Marvel Studios for a long time. We all know that, including Gal Gadot, who has the dream of a crossover between the house of ideas and DC Movies.

Gadot’s face is known to all and referenced as that of Wonder Woman from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Representing the losing side, more than a wish, she knows that a union of efforts can benefit Warner Bros.

During the celebration of the last D23 Expo, as a report published on the Cultura Ocio website comments, the actress of Israeli origin responded to a reporter about the possibility of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)Difficult, since he has a current contract with DC and because he knows the importance of his character.

Gal Gadot’s response and her dream

Gal Gadot, with the elegance that characterizes her, remained on the side of DC Films, but opening the door to a possible crossover with Marvel Studios.

“Maybe we could do something like that Wonder Woman appears in Avengers and the Avengers appear in Wonder Woman. We’ll see, I’m open to it. I love love and I adore my friends both at DC and Marvel. so we’ll seeGadot stated, proposing a scenario where Wonder Woman crosses paths with the Avengers.

Gal Gadot/Wonder Woman

Diana’s interpreter is not the only face of DC who has spoken of the possibility of allying with Marvel. Dwayne Johnson, the brand new Black Adam who is approaching the big screen, assured a few weeks ago that it was not something that I hope will happen, but when it will happen, as if he knew it would happen at some point.

The idea of ​​a crossover between Marvel and DC is not new and has circulated since both companies dared to create cinematic universes. The difference has been in the success of Marvel Studios and the failures of DC Films, but without a doubt a crossover between the two would be hailed by comic fans.