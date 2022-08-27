A dinosaur skull, a sarcophagus and a drugged cat: the extravagant life of Nicolas Cage



The adjective “eccentric” is often used to describe atypical behavior on the part of Hollywood stars, but few deserve it more than Nicholas Cagand. The 58-year-old actor has a much longer life fearless, surreal and spectacular than any of his movies. And that he has done more than a hundred. Of them, he has shot 48 in the last decade alone. And of these, 13 have been released directly in domestic format.

Cage’s career is also unmatched. He began in independent cinema chaining several cult works, then he jumped to the blockbusters with an interpretive method that he himself has invented and that he calls “mega-acting” and now he accumulates series B products, which he alternates with experiments applauded by critics such as ‘Pig’, ‘Mandy’ or ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’.

In the latter he plays himself. Y in his next project he plays Dracula, perhaps in a nod to the internet theory, supported by old portraits and photographs, that Nicolas Cage is a vampire who has been roaming the Earth for centuries. And this is not, by far, the strangest rumor around him.

He’s so obsessed with comics that he named himself after a superhero.

Be nephew of the genius Francis Ford Coppola, author of ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’, inevitably marked the adolescence of Nicolas Kim Coppola (that’s his real name). Although his parents were middle class, he grew up surrounded by wealth. “I was going by bus to a school where all my classmates drove Ferraris and Maserattis”, has counted. This contrast made him develop a fascination with money: the only way he would achieve the adventurous life he longed for was to be a millionaire. “When I visited my uncle in the summer… those summers… I wanted to be him. He wanted to have the mansions. That was my motivation,” she would later admit.

I read so many comics that I was convinced that it was a magical creature. “As a child I was surprised when my father took me to the doctor and they did not tell him that my blood was green and that it had 20 ribs, that it was an anomaly from outer space,” he recalls. Facing his first jobs as an actor, he decided to drop the slab of his last name and adopted a stage name in honor of Marvel superhero Luke Cage. When he had a son in 2005 he named him Kal-El, after Superman’s real name.

It took the interpretation of method to extreme limits

During the 1980s Cage was drawn to striking roles. His preparation was even more so. To experience the pain of a Vietnam soldier in ‘Birdy’, he had four molars knocked out. To play a vampire in ‘Vampire Kiss’ he ate a cockroach. “Every muscle in my body was telling me not to do it, but I did it anyway,” the actor said afterwards.

In ‘Leaving Las Vegas,’ he played an alcoholic who travels to Sin City to drink himself to death, so locked himself up to consume alcohol without stopping in front of a videotape to then study how the drunken body works. The role gave him an Oscar and Cage understood that fame could open the door to the bombastic life he had always dreamed of. So he became the most unlikely action star in Hollywood history by chaining ‘The Rock’, ‘Con Air’, ‘Face to Face’, ’60 Seconds’ or ‘The Search’. In the latter he played a treasure hunter. Based, of course, on real events.

He spent millions of dollars in his search for the Holy Grail

As Cage increased his fortune with each blockbuster, he spent it on whims like two islands adjoining Johnny Depp’s island, luxury cars (only in 2007 he bought 22) or a dinosaur skull, for which he paid 350,000 euros. He outbid Leonardo DiCaprio, but had to return it to the Mongolian government when it was discovered that the skull had been unearthed illegally and was part of the Mongolian national heritage.

Most of his money went to the 15 houses he bought between 2002 and 2012: estates, castles and haunted mansions. The reason was that he started reading books about the Holy Grail, the legendary cup that grants eternal youth to whoever drinks it, and every time he discovered a possible enclave for the grail, he bought the property to be able to explore the land calmly.. “I started to get interested in mythology and was finding related real estate. Everything revolved around finding the grail. Is here? Or maybe it’s there?” she pointed out.

East waste led to ruin. In 2013 the Treasury claimed eleven million euros from him and he had to sell all his houses, his comic book collection (including Superman number 1, which he would have bought for 200,000 euros and sold for ten times more) and his dozens of cars.

“Sometimes you make good investments and other times you make bad investments,” he explained. “I had to put the money somewhere. And I firmly believe in the real estate market. I don’t trust the stock market and I don’t trust the banks. The funny thing is that my problem came from buying properties, not from buying those skulls that the press likes to talk about so much. No one is going to go bankrupt buying an octopus.” (The octopus in question cost him more than 100,000 euros).

His waste also included solidarity actions: in 2006 Forbes published that Cage was the third most generous person in the world with charitable causesbehind only Bono and Sandra Bullock.

While trying to get back on his feet making as many cheap movies as he could, Cage led an austere life in Las Vegas: I had breakfast in the same bar every morning a menu of 10 euros, he used public transport and exercised in a low-cost gym. In his locker room, he would change his clothes, being careful not to be naked at any time, for fear that they would take photos or videos of him.

One of their marriages lasted four days

Cage has been married four times and for very different reasons. He fell in love with Lisa Marie Presley because he is a big fan of her father, Elvis, and collects all kinds of belongings. Marrying his daughter was the ultimate tribute. They separated four months later. In the case of makeup artist Erika Koike, the thing did not last a week: they got married drunk in Las Vegas while Cage told people that she had another boyfriend and that he was dedicated to drug trafficking. Four days later the actor requested the annulment of the marriage.

But Nicolas Cage’s most Nicolas-Cage romance is the one he had with actress Patricia Arquette. He asked her to marry him as soon as he met her, in 1986, when she was 18 years old. To get rid of him, Arquette put two conditions on him: that she find him a black orchid (they don’t exist) and an autograph from the hermit writer JD Salinger.

Almost a decade later, Cage showed up at her house with the two treasures (the flower was genetically altered) and she agreed to marry him. At the wedding the witnesses were two otters. And it’s not the most surprising thing Cage has done with a pet.

He took hallucinogenic mushrooms with his cat

A friend left a bag of magic mushrooms at his house and Cage caught his cat eating them “voraciously”. “So I thought ‘What the hell, I’d better go with him.’ I lay in bed for hours and he just lay on a desk across from me, looking into our eyes, not moving. But he looked at me and I had no doubt that he was my brother, “he would tell later.

Sometimes he has been left with no choice but to give up his pets. The actor revealed that his two giant albino cobras tried to hypnotize him and he feared for his life. His neighbor saw him tell it on the David Letterman show, called the authorities and Cage had to donate them to a zoo. On another occasion, he confessed that his favorite hobby was watching his octopus because it also helped him become a better actor. He has also had a shark and a crocodile.

His connection with animals goes far beyond companionship. To decide which meat he eats and which he does not use sex as a criterion: if he considers that the animal’s way of fornicating is dirty or unworthy (as, according to him, is the case of the pig) he does not eat it; if it seems to him that the sex of the animal is acceptable (birds and fish) he does eat it.

He has already built his own tomb

Nicolas Cage is scheduled to rest for eternity (or, perhaps, immortality) in a nine-foot sarcophagus that he had built in a New Orleans cemetery. There is plenty of room for your treasures to accompany you and his animal and exotic skulls and pygmy skulls, with which he claims to have daily conversations in his living room. New Orleans is a special city for Cage. There, he says, he lost his virginity. Y In addition to the sarcophagus, he bought a haunted mansion and a chapel.

He considers that medication would harm his talent

“I invite the full spectrum of my emotions. That is my greatest resource as an actor. I could take anxiolytics, but I need to be able to feel everything so I reject any type of medication”, it states. New York Times film critic David Marchese defined his baroque acting style as “a single man at war with naturalism, who refuses to let formal ideas of what ‘normal’ human behavior should dictate performances.” of the; he is an actor who sees possibilities in art (and maybe in life too) that no one else sees.”

Cage is known for his extreme professionalism and dedication to each project, be it a blockbuster or an irrelevant thriller. “He works hard, he prepares extremely,” said director Barbet Schroeder. “Sometimes it seems that he is doing something spontaneously, but in reality he has thought a lot about it, he has calculated it. And he is very intolerant of actors who don’t prepare.” Cage admits that he works a lot for money, but also because he is never as happy as he is on a film set.

“Not all my films have been a triumph, but all of them have kept me in touch with my instrument. Whether or not the movie works, I always offer something fun to watch. And I’m a better man when I’m working. I have structure. I have a place to go. I don’t want to sit around drinking mai tais and Dom Pérignon and to make mistakes in my personal life. I want to be acting,” she explains.