a film about his creation is coming, directed by David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green will direct a movie for Disney + based on Walt Disney’s journey to build Disneyland, the “Most magical place on earth”. The news was reported exclusively by Deadline. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who has previously worked on Disney projects such as The Jungle Book 2 and the live-action reboot de The beauty and the Beast, is ready to write the script. Spiliotopoulos’ credits as a screenwriter also include the film Snow White and the Hunter and, more recently, Snake-eyes And The Unholy.

Disneyland was opened on July 17, 1955 ed is the only Disney theme park built under the supervision of Walt Disney. He bought 160 acres of land near Anaheim in 1953 and paved the way in 1954. The architects took inspiration from the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, Tivoli Gardens for the creation of “Mickey Park”. Denmark, Colonial Williamsburg, Century of Progress in Chicago and the 1939 New York World’s Fair. To finance the park, Disney joined ABC and created a show called Disneyland, for co-financing.

The most recent film made by Disney about its creator was Saving Mr. Banks 2013 starring Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson. The film was nominated for an Oscar and grossed nearly $ 118 million worldwide.