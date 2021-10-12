News

a film about his creation is coming, directed by David Gordon Green

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

David Gordon Green will direct the film about the construction of Disneyland, the famous amusement park

David Gordon Green will direct a movie for Disney + based on Walt Disney’s journey to build Disneyland, the “Most magical place on earth”. The news was reported exclusively by Deadline. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who has previously worked on Disney projects such as The Jungle Book 2 and the live-action reboot de The beauty and the Beast, is ready to write the script. Spiliotopoulos’ credits as a screenwriter also include the film Snow White and the Hunter and, more recently, Snake-eyes And The Unholy.

Read also Venezia 78 – Halloween Kills: review of David Gordon Green’s film

Disneyland was opened on July 17, 1955 ed is the only Disney theme park built under the supervision of Walt Disney. He bought 160 acres of land near Anaheim in 1953 and paved the way in 1954. The architects took inspiration from the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, Tivoli Gardens for the creation of “Mickey Park”. Denmark, Colonial Williamsburg, Century of Progress in Chicago and the 1939 New York World’s Fair. To finance the park, Disney joined ABC and created a show called Disneyland, for co-financing.

Loading...
Advertisements

Read also Disneyland Paris turns 30. The video that anticipates the party is pure magic!

The most recent film made by Disney about its creator was Saving Mr. Banks 2013 starring Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson. The film was nominated for an Oscar and grossed nearly $ 118 million worldwide.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
649
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
516
News

Cinema, all films out in October
433
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
376
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
331
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
294
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
288
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
274
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
271
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top