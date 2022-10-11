A former world boxing champion risks his life to save a dog during Hurricane Julia in Nicaragua

Managua – Former world boxing champion Felix Alvarado risked his life to rescue a dog from a riverbed in Managua, while the city was hit by Hurricane Julia, as seen in a video that went viral on Monday among social network users in Nicaragua.

In the pictures you can see how Alvarado, seeing that the dog remained motionless in the riverbed while the water level rose, took a rope, descended, and managed to rescue it.with the help of another person, a month from his next fight for a world title.

The boxer He experienced a moment of tension during the rescue, when he was unable to return to the surface while holding the canine in one hand and holding on to the rope with the otheruntil he decided to step on the bottom of the channel, and tie the rope around his waist, to achieve the happy ending.

During its passage through the north of Managua, Julia developed winds of 59 miles per hour (mph) and higher gusts, which knocked down trees and power lines, partially destroyed houses, and caused flooding, both in the Nicaraguan capital and in the rest. from Nicaragua.

Julia hit the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua early Sunday morning as a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale and crossed the country with tropical storm force, until reaching the Pacific Ocean in the afternoon, after causing serious damage and without authorities report casualties.

Known as “El Gemelo”, for his relationship with the former world champion Rene AlvaradoFelix risked his life for the dog despite the fact that he will fight for a new title on November 11, against the British champion of the 112 pounds of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Sunny Edwardsat the Utilita Arena, in Sheffield, UK.

The Nicaraguan “hero,” who voluntarily relinquished his 108-pound title last year, hopes to claim his second world crown against Edwards.

The 26-year-old British champion is undefeated in 18 fights, 4 by knockout.

The Alvarado Twin, 33, has a record of 38 wins, 33 by knockout, with two losses, and a rescued dog.