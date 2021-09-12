https://en.sputniknews.com/20210912/una-mandria-of-cows-perde-knowledge-cause-of-tom-cruise-12882746.html
A herd of cows becomes unconscious due to Tom Cruise
A herd of cows becomes unconscious due to Tom Cruise
The film crew of the seventh episode of the “Mission Impossible” action saga has disturbed the tranquility of a British city. He did lose … 12.09.2021, Sputnik Italy
2021-09-12T18: 13 + 0200
2021-09-12T18: 13 + 0200
2021-09-12T18: 13 + 0200
cinema
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/853/99/8539973_0:187:1682:1133_1920x0_80_0_0_a00a6859678cb9ed1c8e965f1ff964a4.jpg
Filming is currently taking place in the Lake District National Park in the UK. According to the plot of the episode, the Hollywood actor who plays Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise, had to land with his parachute.The ultrasound emitted was so loud that it reached the animals around him. Eventually, dozens of cows grazing nearby lost consciousness. Once disconnected, the devices revived, writes The Sun. Despite the danger posed by the accident, the neighbors did not file a complaint against the famous man. Cruise himself confessed that he likes the mountainous region in the North West of the UK and that he has walked there several times. Previously, the Hollywood star landed in a helicopter in a garden while filming the same episode of the film and has took children for a walk. After seeing Cruise, the British living there were very surprised. To show his appreciation for the warm welcome, the actor took photos with the family who own the garden.The accident with the cows wasn’t the only one involving Tom Cruise while filming Mission Impossible. The actor was stolen from his BMW X7 which was parked in the Grand Hotel in the city of Birmingham. However, this incident also had a happy ending, as police recovered the BMW in a nearby town, although the thief managed to take all of Cruise’s luggage and belongings that were in the vehicle.
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News bulletin
it_IT
Advertisements
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/853/99/8539973_0:29:1682:1291_1920x0_80_0_0_af32d2c156f1e3285293079e4b1359b0.jpg
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cinema
The film crew of the seventh episode of the “Mission Impossible” action saga has disturbed the tranquility of a British city. He knocked out a herd of cows while trying to ensure the safety of actor Tom Cruise.
Filming is currently taking place in the Lake District National Park in the UK. According to the plot of the episode, the Hollywood actor who plays Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise, had to land with his parachute.
Cruise, 59, performed four jumps as his team used devices that generated high-frequency sounds to provide the actor with protection from drones while performing these maneuvers.
The ultrasound emitted was so strong that it reached the animals surrounding it. Eventually, dozens of cows grazing nearby lost consciousness. Once unplugged, the devices revived, writes The Sun.
Despite the danger posed by the accident, the neighbors have not filed a complaint against the famous man. Cruise himself confessed that he likes the mountainous region in the North West of the UK and has hiked there several times.
Previously, the Hollywood star landed by helicopter in a garden while filming the same episode of the film and took some children for a walk. After seeing Cruise, the British living there were very surprised. To show his appreciation for the warm welcome, the actor took photos with the family who own the garden.
In addition, other images of the set have recently leaked on social networks. During filming, which took place in the county of Derbyshire, a steam locomotive was thrown into a cliff.
The cow incident wasn’t the only one involving Tom Cruise while filming Mission Impossible. The actor was stolen from his BMW X7 which was parked in the Grand Hotel in the city of Birmingham. However, this incident also had a happy ending, as police recovered the BMW in a nearby town, although the thief managed to take all of Cruise’s luggage and belongings that were in the vehicle.