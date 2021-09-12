A herd of cows becomes unconscious due to Tom Cruise

The film crew of the seventh episode of the “Mission Impossible” action saga has disturbed the tranquility of a British city. He knocked out a herd of cows while trying to ensure the safety of actor Tom Cruise.

Filming is currently taking place in the Lake District National Park in the UK. According to the plot of the episode, the Hollywood actor who plays Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise, had to land with his parachute.

Cruise, 59, performed four jumps as his team used devices that generated high-frequency sounds to provide the actor with protection from drones while performing these maneuvers.

The ultrasound emitted was so strong that it reached the animals surrounding it. Eventually, dozens of cows grazing nearby lost consciousness. Once unplugged, the devices revived, writes The Sun.

Despite the danger posed by the accident, the neighbors have not filed a complaint against the famous man. Cruise himself confessed that he likes the mountainous region in the North West of the UK and has hiked there several times.

Previously, the Hollywood star landed by helicopter in a garden while filming the same episode of the film and took some children for a walk. After seeing Cruise, the British living there were very surprised. To show his appreciation for the warm welcome, the actor took photos with the family who own the garden.

In addition, other images of the set have recently leaked on social networks. During filming, which took place in the county of Derbyshire, a steam locomotive was thrown into a cliff.