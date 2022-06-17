A horn that was expensive; Vince McMahon resigns from the presidency of WWE | Beetroot

WWE CEO Vince McMahon has resigned from the company after an investigation was launched into claims he paid a former employee $3 million to keep quiet about an affair.

The investigation began in April and found non-disclosure agreements involving claims made by former WWE employees of misconduct by McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE.

Now, WWE has issued a statement confirming that McMahon has “voluntarily withdrawn from his responsibilities” with the company.

His daughter and wife of wrestling legend Triple H, Stephanie, will take over as CEO and interim president.

The statement said: “WWE (NYSE: WWE) and the Board of Directors announced today that a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into the alleged misconduct of its president and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of relations with the talent.

And that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE creative content during this period and remain committed to cooperating with the ongoing review.”

What is known about the case

WWE CEO Vince McMahon is under investigation by the company’s board for agreeing to pay a secret $3 million settlement to a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The separation agreement, which was reportedly made in January, prevents the unidentified former employee from “discussing her relationship with or disparaging Mr. McMahon,” according to the Journal.

The investigation began in April and has “unearthed other older confidentiality agreements involving claims by former WWE employees of Mr. McMahon’s misconduct,” the Journal said. Other allegations of misconduct were reportedly found against John Laurinaitis, the company’s head of talent relations.

The WWE board received an email on March 30 alleging that the 76-year-old McMahon hired the employee “at a salary of $100,000 but increased it to $200,000 after beginning a sexual relationship with her.” The email also alleges that McMahon gave the former employee, who is 41 years old and was hired as a paralegal, as “a toy” for Mr. Laurinaitis.

WWE did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment on this story.

However, in a statement to the Journal, a company spokesperson said that WWE is cooperating with the investigation and that McMahon’s relationship with the former employee was consensual.

The Journal notes that the WWE board is made up of WWE executives and even members of McMahon’s own family. That includes her daughter Stephanie McMahon, as well as Paul Levesque, her husband and former wrestler who goes by the name Triple H. McMahon has the majority of shareholder voting power.

McMahon has been an integral part of WWE for decades, both behind the scenes and in the ring.

The CEO has helped build the company into a media powerhouse, which currently has deals with Fox and NBCUniversal. McMahon has also helped create many famous wrestlers, such as The Rock, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who have become bigger than WWE (WWE) itself.