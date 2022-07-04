A large chunk of alpine glacier breaks off, causing six deaths in Italy

Rome — A large chunk of alpine glacier broke off Sunday afternoon and slid down the side of a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rocks pouring down on hikers on a popular summit trail, killing at least six people and injuring eight, according to authorities.

It could not immediately be determined how many hikers were in the area or if any were missing.said Walter Milana spokesman for the national alpine rescue corps who provided the number of dead and injured.

First responders were checking license plates in the parking lot as part of checks to determine how many people might be missing, a process that could take hours, Milan said by phone.

“We saw dead (people) and huge pieces of ice, of rock”the rescuer told Italian state television Luigi Felicettiwho looked exhausted.

The nationalities or ages of the dead were not immediately available, Milan said. Of the eight hospitalized survivors, two were in serious condition, according to emergency services.

The swift avalanche “rushed with a roar that could be heard for a long distance,” according to the local website ildolomiti.it.

Hours earlier, the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps tweeted that at least five helicopters and rescue dogs participated in the search for the affected area of ​​the Marmolada peak.

The SUEM dispatch service, based in the nearby Veneto region, said 18 people who were above the area where the ice hit will be evacuated by the alpine rescue team.

But Milan said some of those on the slope could climb down on their own, even using the cable car from the top.

SUEM said the avalanche consisted of a “detachment of snow, ice and rock.”

Rising some 10,826 feet, La Marmolada is the highest peak in the Eastern Dolomites.

The alpine rescue service said in a tweet that the segment broke off near Punta Rocca (Rock Point), “along the route normally used to reach the top.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the section of ice to break off and hurtle down the side of the peak, but the intense heat wave that has hit Italy since late June could be a factor.

“The temperatures of these days have clearly influenced” the partial collapse of the glacierdeclared Maurizio Fugattipresident of the province of Trento, bordering Marmolada, to Sky TG24.

“The heat is unusual,” Milan commented, noting that temperatures in recent days at the peak had exceeded 50 degrees Fahrenheit. “It’s extreme heat” for the top, Milan said. “Clearly, it’s something abnormal.”

The injured, including a person in critical condition, were taken to several hospitals in the Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto regions, according to the rescue services.