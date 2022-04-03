A new attempt to achieve the male oral contraceptive

The findings on this contraceptive will be presented at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society.

If it works in men, it would mark an important change in the responsibility of conception between men and women. Photo: Shutterstock.

A team of scientists reported that they have developed a male contraceptive pill that has been shown to be 99% effective in mice with no side effects and could start human trials by the end of the year.

The contraceptive findings will be presented at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society and mark a milestone in the provision of birth control methods and responsibilities for men.

A third method apart from condoms and vasectomy

Ever since the birth control pill for women was approved in the 1960s, researchers have been interested in developing its male equivalent.

“Multiple studies show that men are interested in sharing contraceptive responsibility with their partners,” Dr. Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, in charge of presenting this research, told AFP. But so far, only condoms and vasectomy are among the effective methods available for men.

In the case of vasectomy, reversible surgery is expensive and not always successful.

side effects of pills

The female pill uses hormones to alter the menstrual cycle, and historical efforts to develop a male equivalent have focused on the hormone testosterone.

The problem with this approach, however, is that it has side effects such as weight gain, depression, and increased levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which increases the risk of heart disease.

The female pill also carries side effects, including risks of blood clotting, but when faced with the possibility of becoming pregnant in the absence of a contraceptive method, the calculation of the risk differs.

non-hormonal method

To develop a non-hormonal method, Noman, who works in Professor Gunda Georg’s lab, focused on a protein called “retinoic acid receptor (RAR) alpha”.

Within the body, vitamin A is processed in several ways, including retinoic acid, which plays an important role in cell growth, sperm formation, and embryonic development.

Retinoic acid needs to interact with RAR-alpha to perform these functions, and laboratory experiments have shown that mice without the gene that creates the RAR-alpha receptor are sterile.

For their work, Noman and Georg developed a compound that blocks the action of RAR-alpha. They identified the best molecular structure with the help of a computer model.

“If we know what the keyhole looks like, then we can make a better key, that’s where computer modeling comes in,” Noman explained.

Its chemical compound, known as YCT529, was also designed to act specifically with the RAR-alpha receptor, and not with other related receptors such as RAR-beta and RAR-gamma, in order to avoid possible side effects as much as possible.

Oral administration in mice

When administered orally to mice for four weeks, YCT529 dramatically reduced their sperm count and was 99% effective in preventing pregnancy with no observable adverse effects.

The mice were able to return to fertility 4 to 6 weeks after stopping the drug.

The research team, which received funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Male Contraception Initiative, is working with a company called YourChoice Therapeutics to start human trials in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

“I am optimistic that we will move quickly,” said Professor Gunda Georg, considering a time to market of about five years or less. “There is no guarantee that it will work, but it would be really surprising if we didn’t see an effect in humans as well,” she added.

Source consulted here.