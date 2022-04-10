A report from the 60 Minutes program on Bitcoin Beach in El Salvador will be broadcast on Sunday

60 Minutes, the CBS news program that has been broadcast since 1968, will feature El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach in a new episode airing on April 10.

According to a Friday post on the 60 Minutes Twitter account, the investigative news program will issue a segment on the crypto zone of El Zonte, a town located in El Salvador, where residents and visitors have been able to use Bitcoin (BTC) to pay for anything, from utility bills to tacos. Sharyn Alfonsi, a journalist and correspondent for the program, interviewed mike peterson, one of the people who financed the project and encouraged the adoption of cryptocurrency among residents.

How did a town in El Salvador become known as Bitcoin Beach? Sunday, Sharyn Alfonsi meets with Mike Peterson who helped make it happen. pic.twitter.com/tHaHsTKFx1 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 8, 2022

The Bitcoin Beach project preceded the adoption of BTC as legal tender in El Salvador, first announced by President Nayib Buekele during the Bitcoin 2021 conference and subsequently enacted in September 2021. Since that time, the president has made several BTC purchases totaling 1,801 BTC through January, roughly $77 million at the time of publishing this story.

Bitcoin Beach. Photo by Jack Farren.

A Salvadoran Chamber of Commerce survey published in March showed that only 14% of respondents said they had transacted in BTC since El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law came into effect, and more than 90% of businesses suggested that adopting of Bitcoin had little impact on sales. The country is moving forward with the creation of Bitcoin City, a project financed with BTC bonds and fueled in part by geothermal energy from volcanoes.

The 60 Minutes program will not be limited to cryptocurrency reporting, and will include an exclusive interview with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the ground in the war-torn country. The Ukrainian government continues to accept cryptocurrency and fiat donations for humanitarian aid, as well as to fund the nation’s military to fight Russian forces.

