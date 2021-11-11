a spectacular mix between shooter and action game

The one of Bright Memory it is a very special story. The game, released on Xbox and PC last year, was nothing more than a kind of tech demo lasting half an hour (here is our Bright Memory test to learn more) made only and exclusively by a young student, the Chinese Zeng Xiancheng, who, starting from a good idea and exploiting assets found around (even illegally, by the developer’s own admission), managed in just one year to create a product that many have appreciated and supported with the purchase.

To thank all those who believed in the project, FYQD Personal Studio (which in the meantime has grown into a small team) has decided to create a completely new game called Bright Memory Infinite and to distribute it free of charge to all buyers of the old title. You got it right, this is not a revised and corrected version of the tech demo that has been around for months, but of an unprecedented adventure that boasts an improved technical sector and a gameplay that is based on the excellent ideas of Bright Memory. So let’s find out all the details on this interesting reboot.

An amazing combat system

It is 2036 and mysterious atmospheric phenomena are occurring around the world: this is where our Shelia comes into play, a heavily armed agent of the Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) who is sent on site to conduct a investigation and find out the cause of these strange occurrences. Without getting too lost in chatter and movies related to the story, which do not represent the strong point of Bright Memory Infinite, the title immediately throws the player into the fray by introducing him to a combat system really spot on.

Defining Bright Memory Infinite a trivial shooter with a subjective view, in fact, would be terribly wrong: taking up one of the guns present in the arsenal of the young and attractive protagonist represents only one of the many possibilities in terms of gameplay offered by Infinite, which make this product a hybrid between action and FPS, just like the Shadow Warrior reboot (to refresh your memory, here’s the Shadow Warrior review). For reasons that we will not go into to avoid any spoilers, we will not only face heavily armed soldiers but also lethal armored warriors who do not have any type of technology and face Shelia with the help of swords, clubs, bows and halberds.

Whether it is to eliminate one or the other, it is possible decide whether to rely exclusively on the various rifles, each with a powerful secondary fire mode, or to take advantage of the deadly katana supplied with the

protagonist: just like in the most famous action titles, the sword can be used to attack, deflect bullets and perform deadly parries that expose enemies protected by a shield. The transition from one style of play to another is immediate and results quite pleasant to alternate the various attacks, firearms and gauntlet powers that allow Shelia to lure enemies in and then detonate them. Collecting a variety of artifacts, you can also unlock very effective extra skills, among which you can find a devastating charged punch and a deadly sword attack.

Once the moveset has been expanded in its upgrades screen, Bright Memory Infinite turns into a dance of death through which Shelia can slaughter hordes of soldiers without ever performing the same attack twice. Some of the moments that we liked the most during the short adventure, whose duration at the standard difficulty level is around two hours, are the three boss fights. These opponents put a strain on the player’s skill and require performing perfect parries, dodges and other spectacular actions to avoid their attacks and then punish them when they are vulnerable. What has not convinced us are the sections of the adventure that try to propose small variations in terms of gameplay, such as the unsuccessful stealth mission and the one aboard a vehicle whose guidance system is far from perfect.

In short, whenever the development team does not focus on the combat system, big problems are noticed which, fortunately, are limited to a few minutes compared to the short overall duration of the story. Still on the subject of longevity, the developers have included a small collection of skins for the protagonist and camouflages for the weapons, some of which can be obtained by completing the game on the highest difficulties or by completing simple objectives related to eliminations with the various tools of death.

Swinging graphics

The technical sector of Bright Memory Infinite is also navigating between highs and lows, which makes use of the now tested Unreal Engine 4. Compared to the first Bright Memory, enormous steps forward have been made and the same models of weapons and characters enjoy a significantly higher quality.

Provided you have the right hardware, the graphics quality can be further high thanks to the use of Ray Tracing, technology that can be combined with the now more and more widespread DLSS from NVIDIA to improve performance and avoid noticeable drops in quality. However, it should be highlighted how the game enjoys poor optimization and, in addition to a series of framerate drops, it is difficult to activate Ray Tracing without impacting fluidity. Although seen individually, the various elements of the scenario offer a more than positive glance, animations are the Achilles heel of this production: the poor quality with which the various characters (including the protagonist) are animated negatively affects the experience. Especially in the films of the story, in fact, Shelia seems almost in a cast and does not move naturally, a factor that in some cases even tears a smile. Then we cannot fail to mention some bugs which, although they do not spoil the experience, are present and sometimes prevent the player from continuing since they do not activate the spawn of the enemies or do not let the indicator appear to move with the grappling hook.