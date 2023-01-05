Health
A sports medicine service available to the Sports Federations of Bizkaia
In this new section dedicated to ‘ASFEDEBI: The other face of sport / Kirolaren beste aldea’ we approach the Sports medicine. We spoke with Iñaki Erdoizaresponsible for CUSTOM4 Medical Center, a company that provides sports medicine services to the Bizkaia Association of Sports Federations and performs around 6,000 sports-medical examinations per year. In the period 2000-2022, more than 120,000 medical check-ups endorse them.
How to contact
Address: Martin Barua Picaza nº 27. 48003 Bilbao (KIROL ETXEA)
Email: kirolmedikuntza@asfedebi.eus
Telephone: 944 41 09 04
Online dating platform: medikuntza.asfedebi.eus
