A tribute from the Cuban regime to Frank País ends up becoming a meme

The Cuban authorities are once again the target of the joke on social networks, where they have no control over opinion. On this occasion, on the occasion of a tribute in Santiago de Cuba to Frank Paíschief of action and sabotage of Fidel Castro’s July 26 Movement and died in that city on July 30, 1957, The city government organized an act that has generated banter and criticism from Cubans.

During the acts of what the regime describes as the Day of the Martyrs of the Revolution, the officials of the Communist Party in Santiago met in the Callejón del Muro, the place where the lifeless body of País was photographed.

In the act, a young man dressed similarly to that of the honoree, was laid face down on the sidewalk, as shown by the photos shared on their social networks by the Santiago government. And netizens did not forgive him.

“How is it possible that they reach the absurdity of absurdities and none of the survivors of that time is capable of shouting indignantly at such stupidity?”commented on the publication’s own forum Isabel Soto Mayedo.

Although the administrators of the profile periodically delete critical comments, so far none of the new opinions praised the initiative.

On Twitter, Cubans launched the #FrankPaísChallenge. Apart from the memes generated by the image, many people took the opportunity to laugh at it sharing photos of themselves face down in their homes, amid the long blackouts that have been aggravating people’s situation for months.

Nevertheless, Miguel Díaz-Canel commented on the date with the usual seriousness of the regime: “Fidel said it: ‘Today is the most sacred of all the days of the year, because it is the day to remember the men who fell!’

Eternal glory to Frank País, ‘symbol of the entire generation that sacrificed itself’, and to the martyrs of the Revolution”, tweeted.

Instead, the Cuban political scientist Enrique Guzmán Karell made a long analysis of the performance on his Facebook wall: “When Joaquín Sabina referred to how ugly revolutions age, he could never imagine how ugly, gloomy and decrepit brain-dead revolutions are.”; those virtually deceased but with assisted breathing”.

“One is left stunned, perplexed, rawly confused, before proposals such as ‘La Neurona Fidelista’; the songs and choruses to vaccines; the rallies to repudiate the posters against the system; the phrase Down with Human Rights!; the postcards ‘Norwegian’ for Cuban mothers; the warehouse -yesterday!- of ‘El Mundo Feliz’; how fantastic it is to live in Marianao; the messages and provocations of Lis Cuesta; the famous sayings of her husband -does anyone remember her desperate invocation to an inert, ‘Fidel, speak, I need you!’? -, and a very long etcetera”, he enumerated.

“It is difficult to know if we are facing delusional madness (Article 5 is an autoimmune disease) as a result of a compulsive, obligatory and unsightly ideological gregariousness or a kind of shared psychotic disorder, since these people not only administer a system in crisis but also in last rites, and they know it“, he pointed out.