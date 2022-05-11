On the Research.com website, the first edition of the ranking of the best scientists for scientific contributions in the medical field has been published. The ranking is based on a reliable list of leading medical scientists, based on a meticulous review of 166,880 scientists on Google Scholar and Microsoft Academic Graph. This ranking is based on the values ​​of the H index (h-index), which corresponds to the number of publications and citations. As for the Giuliano Isontina University Healthcare Company, one of the best medical scientists in Italy, the ranking includes Prof. Iris Zalaudek, director at the SC Clinica Dermatologica and MST. Her scientific research and didactic-assistance activity is identified above all in the field of oncological dermatology, and extends from early diagnosis thanks to non-invasive techniques to systemic therapy of advanced skin cancers. Her research activity includes 525 publications with 19,340 citations. The aim of the ranking is to inspire and make known to the scientific community the leading experts in the scientific field present in different countries.