Abarth 2022: news; models; advances; electric

The news Abarth for 2022 could bring a great revolution to the world of Scorpio, with its first electric car. An epoch-making step for the brand founded in 1949 and which has always specialized in enhancing Fiat branded models and is now concentrated in the “tuning” of the Fiat 500.

Also for this reason, the most awaited novelty since Fiat put the new electric 500 into production is its alter-ego with the emblem of the Scorpio, which we should finally see or begin to see, in 2022, alongside the limited editions and special collections of the classic models that have kept the interest alive in recent years

So here’s what Abarth could show us in 2022:

Abarth Collection

For at least a decade now, not a year has gone by without Abarth offering at least one special series and there is no reason why things will go differently in 2022. It is about limited editions ranging from a few hundred to 2,000 units worldwide, and punctually sold out in record time.

Abarth 695C 2012 Maserati Edition

After the recent and already highly sought after Monster Energy Yamaha and Scorpioneoro, F595 and 695 Esseesse Collectors, in 2022 it would not be hazardous to expect, for example, a new Maserati Edition, last seen just 10 years ago (above the “C”) and based on the previous 500 series. The possibilities for enriching the 2022 novelty calendar are endless.

First name Abarth 595/695 “Collection” 2022 Car body sedan and convertible Engines gas Check-in date spring Prices –

Abarth 595E

The 500 offers two battery sizes and as many power variants, so there is plenty of material to work on to put some sports variant on the track. There Abarth 595E it should at least equal the endothermic one, pushing the engine to 140-150 HP which would correspond to a nice torque for really burning 0-100 accelerations.

The only limit is represented by the energy reserve, because the floor of the electric 500 does not offer much space to expand the battery and starting from 42 kWh the most capable production model requires an important optimization work, including the weight, while finding the right feeling with a frame with such a low center of gravity may not be the most difficult part of the whole operation. Of course there will be sedan and “C”, in doubt the third variant 3 + 1.

First name Abarth 595E (not confirmed) Car body sedan and convertible Engines electric Check-in date second half 2022 Prices –

Abarth 659E-sseesse

The electric range will soon have to take the place of the traditional one and to make the transition as painless as possible, nothing is better than tracing it. So, at the top there must be one Abarth 695E track capable of unleashing the electric equivalent of the 180/200 HP of the fastest Abarths with a Turbo engine and an equally extreme set-up.