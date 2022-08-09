Abinader: Canadian machine started working last night and a rescue from the miners is expected soon

One of the machines brought from Canada to rescue the miners who are trapped in the Cerro de Maimón mine it is being used to collaborate with the liberation plan of the workers.

This was reported by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, through his official Twitter account, where he wrote that since last night the machine is intervening and that the two miners are expected to be safe with their families very soon.

“Work continues on rescue of trapped miners at the Cerro de Maimón mine. The drilling machine that arrived from Canada has been in action since last night. We remain optimistic that soon Gregory and Carlos will return to their families. #RDconNuestrasMineros”, the president wrote.

On Sunday, at 9:24 at night, a plane arrived at the José Francisco Peña Gómez Las Américas International Airport. canadian military aircraft that brought to the country more than 52,000 pounds of machines, tools and various technologies to collaborate with the rescue of the two miners trapped since the early hours of Sunday, July 31.

The shipment of this equipment responds to the request made by President Luis Abinader to the Federal Government of Canada that was made known during his visit last week to the facilities of the Dominican Mining Corporation (CORMIDOM), where he went to give a message of encouragement to the miners Gregory Alexander Méndez Torres and Carlos Yépez Ospina.

Yesterday the mining company reported that the construction work on a special tunnel for the rescue was 75% complete, and that they only needed 13.1 meters to get to the mining gallery where Carlos Yépez and Gregory Méndez are.