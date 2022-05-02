According to former KGB agent, Putin suffers from dementia and high levels of paranoia

The mental and physical health of the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, apparently is deteriorating, according to rumors and analysis collected by different media, based on the most recent videos released by the Kremlin. Now, a testimony of a former KGB agent, delivered exclusively to the British newspaper The Sun, corroborates it.

According to former Russian agent Boris Karpichkov, Putin’s situation is reaching considerable levels of deteriorationhowever, it is information that the Government, and especially, the ruler, try to keep hidden, depriving even his close circle of it, with the aim of maintain the historical image of a strong man that the president has projectedand that it is convenient to maintain, even more so, in the midst of the current international context.

According to the former agent, beyond the health problems that the Russian leader has begun to suffer, and that are beginning to show in his nervous system, and in the rumors of suffering from a cancer, his mental health would not be good eitherbecause he would be suffering from an important degree of paranoia, that has led him to perceive several of the people around him as “traitors”, a situation that would also be determining their behavior patterns.

In addition to the above, and as a result of various scenarios in his life, according to the former Russian agent, Putin could be suffering from initial levels of diseases related to brain deterioration, more precisely from pathologies related to primary states of dementia.

According to statements collected by The Sun, the Kremlin leader is “so obsessed with his paranoid ideas that he can now be compared to Stalin’s tyrant.”

As for the origin of these pathologies, and without being a doctor, the former KGB agent dared to foresee that the current conditions that Putin suffers could be derived from the natural physical deterioration derived from the life that the Russian leader has led, since the sequels derived from multiple scenarios and injuries that occurred in youth, when Putin was physically very active, and where he practiced various disciplines related to combat.

Despite the indications of incipient dementia, the former KGB agent also extolled the good memory that has always characterized Putin, which even leads him to remember very specific details of scenarios, people and conversations.

However, the most recent videos released about the leader, who is close to turning 70, show that something is not right in his health, because it shows exhausted, with a less imposing posture, and even more leisurely and muffled.

“The president seemed to struggle to catch his breath and paused several times during the speech to politicians, stumbling over his words and looking exhausted,” he details. The Sun about a recent intervention by Putin, in which he sent a message to the West, threatening to use nuclear weapons.

In the article of The Sun reference is also made to what is evidenced in a video published by the Kremlin itself, in which Putin is seen in dialogue with his Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu after body language analysts pointed out the existence of some features that denoted Putin’s attempts to hide the apparent suffering from neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s, as he tried to keep his hand still, clumsily taking one of the tables set up in the place, a situation that it was also evident in the movement of one of his feet.

Another of the videos that has become the focus of analysis is one in which he is seen in a meeting with his counterpart and ally, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarusat a time when Putin’s weakness would be evident, and some complications to mobilize.

As for a video recorded last Sunday, during a religious service, according to The Sun, There would be behaviors and gestures, such as unconsciously biting the lip, that would denote the suffering of a terminal illness.

Other recently revealed publications would also talk about Putin’s recent clandestine visits to an oncologist specialist, which fuels rumors about suffering from cancer.

About this situation, a recent publication of the newspaper Daily Mail would affirm that the Russian president will have to undergo an operation to remove a tumorcharging that the leader “suffers from a abdominal cancer and Parkinson’s disease 18 months ago”.

Even in that publication, it is revealed that the Russian leader would already have defined his temporary replacement, a position for which he could appoint Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian Security Council and a hardline former head of the Federal Security Service.