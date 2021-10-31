According to the exit polls of the Japanese elections, the Liberal Democratic Party will lose many seats but remains by far the most voted

Elections were held in Japan to renew the lower house, one of the two that make up the parliament (the upper house was elected in 2019 and the term of office of parliamentarians lasts six years). According to the exit polls, the center-right Liberal Democratic Party (Jimintō), which has ruled the country almost continuously since the Second World War, will lose many seats since the last elections but remains by far the most voted.

National broadcaster NHK expects the Liberal Democratic Party to get between 212 and 253 seats, down from the 276 seats it had before the election. The coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, will get between 27 of the 35 seats. The majority in the lower house is set at 233 seats.

As expected before the elections, the center-right coalition is expected to retain control of the lower house. The Liberal Democratic Party is led by Fumio Kishida, 64, Japan’s prime minister since late September.

Kishida was foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, during the tenure of Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving prime minister in Japan’s history. He is a supporter of the alliance between the United States and Japan and has spoken several times about the importance of countering China’s military expansion in the Pacific area.

The election of Kishida as party leader came at a time of difficulty for the party and for the Japanese government, which have long since recorded a decline in support for various reasons, mainly related to the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

