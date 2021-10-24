Acheraggi of various kinds also to ask for ransoms in bitcoin

Computer crimes are on the rise: there were about 100,000 in Italy with a 10 percent increase over the previous year. These are mainly phishing and fishing: they manage to capture your bank details, sometimes even with direct phone calls that seem to come from your bank, and after stealing the codes they shop for household appliances and more online.

But apart from these low and medium-level crimes, there are also real scoring. According to some European and US surveys, many come from China and Russia. In fact, to attack powerful systems, such as those of a regional healthcare (it happened in Lazio) or even hit the Facebook group as happened two weeks ago, you need very, very powerful machines. Operations that two hackers cannot do in a garage. These attacks are therefore promoted and financed by states, “State sponsored” is the jargon. This can serve to hit the adversary, weaken the economic system of a country as happened recently with a fundamental gas pipeline on the east coast of the United States.

The phenomenon affects not only state-owned companies but also private individuals who, in order not to discredit themselves in front of public opinion and declare that they have been attacked, are willing to pay in bitcoin to have the data stolen back. Usually the attack consists of malware that is let in from little controlled parties. For example, a company has an internal radio and uses the radio to insert malware. In short, they often do not enter through the door but through the window. So there are not only “state” attacks, but also economic attacks that target small and medium-sized companies with a solid reputation.

As soon as the acheraggio is done, the company receives communications saying that tot data has been stolen and that it will be thrown into the dark web, for a fee, unless the ransom is paid in bitcoin. Therefore, as far as Italy is concerned, the Privacy Guarantor asks that the aching suffered immediately be denounced (within 72 hours for the 2016 European Regulation). The complaints arrived last year were few. Now they are on the rise.