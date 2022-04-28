Actor of Rebelde came out in a Marvel series and you didn’t realize it

The interpreter gave life to the mysterious and enigmatic ‘Jack Duquesne’ For: Elizabeth Gonzalez APR. 28. 2022

‘Rebel’ It was one of the most successful telenovelas on Mexican television, in which we were able to meet the faces of great stars who today succeed in music, in telenovelas and even in the movies, as happened with one of the villains of juvenile melodrama, who debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the ‘Hawkeye’ series, you realized?

in the successful marvel Series, which starred Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton played the enigmatic ‘Jack Duquesne’, who turns out to be the fiancé of ‘Eleanor’, neither more nor less than the mother of ‘Kate Bishop’, the new and best friend of ‘Clint Barton’, better known as ‘Hawkeye’.

“It was amazing (the shooting experience in Atlanta). Leave the amazing work with Jeremy and Hailee, but with Vera Farmiga. She is a hottie and I love her very much and what a father that we were able to work together, really, ”confessed the 47-year-old interpreter at the premiere of the series in 2021.

Getty Images Tony Dalton debuted at the UCM with the character of ‘Jack Duquesne’

For this important character, the interpreter of ‘Gastón Diestro’ in ‘Rebelde’ had to take fencing classes and, of course, learn some stunts for the six episodes of the series, as revealed at the time to RCN, in Colombia.

“Of course (I prepared myself), I took the full work experience, I worked a lot and took some fencing a day and we did a lot of things. I spent quite a bit of time with those who teach stunts and everything was great. It was good”, counted.

In addition to his performance, another of the things for which Tony Dalton received endless positive feedback was because of his drastic change of look and it is that to interpret ‘Jack Duquesne’ he had to leave grow a little hair, mustache and even show off some gray hair.

Marvel Tony Dalton played ‘Jack Duquesne’ in the Marvel series ‘Hawkeye’

Who is Tony Dalton?

Tony Dalton He began his career in New York doing theater, later graduating from the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. However, it was in 2004 when she had her first success in the movies when starred in ‘Killing Cabos’.

Others were added to this project, such as ‘Sultanes del Sur’, ‘Hell’, ‘The perfect dictatorship’ and ‘Valentina’s Wedding’. However, one of her most remembered performances occurred in 2002 when she gave life to ‘Dagobert’ in ‘Class 406’ and ‘Gastón’ in ‘Rebelde’ in 2006.