Actress Alexandra Daddario’s visit highlights the popularity of the Broadway Square skating rink – InForum

FARGO — The Broadway Square Ice Rink is becoming a popular spot in downtown Fargo, and recently a Hollywood star even laced up her skates and hit the ice.

Alexandra Daddario is a New York-based actress from The White Lotus and the original Percy Jackson series.

She posted a video on social media of her New Year’s Eve ice skating in downtown Fargo.

While we still don’t know why she came to Fargo, Daddario wrote that she was riding “illegally.”

WDAY News reached out to the Fargo Park area and learned they didn’t know she was visiting, but were glad to see she came to skate and hope she comes again.

They said the rink is open and accessible to the public at all times unless closed for maintenance.

The Skate Shack at Broadway Square, which offers skate rentals, skate rentals, restrooms and a warm-up area for skaters, is open from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Monday through Friday and noon to 9:00 pm Saturday through Sunday.

For more information, visit Fargoparks.com/broadway-square.