Actress Brie Larson joins the action saga

the saga ‘Fast and furious’already with 9 films released, has two more films prepared for this close with ‘gold clasp’ one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema.

The ninth film, titled ‘F9’, premiered last May 2021, a year later than expected due to the pandemic. A few months after its premiere, the arrival of two more films was confirmed for 2023 and 2024 and thus end the saga.

And it is that, a few days ago, the renowned actor Vin Diesel, who gives life to the character of Toretto, announced through her Instagram that Brie Larsonwho plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will join the cast of the action saga for the tenth film of ‘Fast and furious’.

Vin welcomes through a publication accompanied by a photograph that said the following: “Yeah, yeah, yeah…you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh and you say to yourself, ‘Is that Captain Marvel?’ There is clearly love and laughter in this picture. However, what you don’t see is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that adds something that maybe you didn’t expect but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY.”

Brie thanked Diesel for the message, who also showed how excited he feels to join one of the most successful sagas in film history.

“Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast and Furious family. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness and enthusiasm, Vin Diesel. I can’t wait to share more (when I can).”

So far the details about the character of Larson are unknown, but what is clear is that the actress will join the new inclusions already announced: Jason Momoawho will play the great villain of the new film, and Daniela Melchiorof the tape ‘The Suicide Squad’.

Let’s remember that ‘F9’ featured Lin as director and a spectacular cast in which, in addition to Wine Dieselappeared, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker Y John Cena.