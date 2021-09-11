Adam Driver from his debut in Venice 78 with The Last Duel

Do you remember what the world was like before you met Adam Driver? Undoubtedly with a lower degree of hotness, but the credit (or the blame) if we now melt in front of her gaze and her abs you will agree that we have to give it (almost) all to Lena Dunham and Girls for making us fall in love with Adam Sackler. Without Sackler and his many awkward / tender / annoying oddities, perhaps today we would only see an actor with “an unusual face” and particularly large ears. Instead we are here that we wait to see the consecration of the actor in Venice 78 in all its one hundred and eighty-nine centimeters in height on the screen of the new movie, The Last Duel. He has come a long way since running into Hannah’s arms.

“I was told I have an unusual face. But my face is my face,” commented Driver al Guardian in an interview and in fact, if we look closely at his facial features, we tend to agree with him who has declared without being too upset that he has “cartoon” features. Driver seems perfectly at ease in his own body and perhaps this self-awareness derives paradoxically from the years in which he did not think he would ever end up in Hollywood, much less that he would become a world sex symbol. In 2001, after a childhood spent in Indiana growing up in a very religious environment and participating in school plays, Driver decides to volunteer in the Marine Corps and serves for two and a half years. “I initially chose to enlist to fight for my country,” he explained, “Then you forget the original reason: it turns into something different. It is about serving with the platoon of people you have come to love, serving them as well as serve your country “.

After being discharged for medical reasons, Driver attended Indianapolis University for a year, before being admitted to the drama course at New York’s Juilliard School. In 2009 he graduated and began acting in both Broadway and off-Broadway shows. Fame comes with Girls in 2012 (receives three consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor) e hence his career is a list of successes: reads in Lincoln by Steven Spielberg, and in Frances Ha by Noah Baumbach. Everyone wants it, him and his “unconventional” face: in 2013 it is the turn of About Davis by the Coen brothers, while in April 2014 he was chosen by director JJ Abrams for the role of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Over the years he won various prizes: the Volpi Cup in Venice for his interpretation in Hungry Hearts in 2014, in 2016 the Best Actor award from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association for Paterson, for BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee, receives an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor and, in 2020, comes that as a leading actor for Story of a wedding both at the Oscars and at the Golden Globes. This year in Venice Driver did not come at the end leaving his castmates alone at the premiere The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, but we’ve been waiting for months to see him in too House of Gucci (also by Scott) where the actor plays Maurizio Gucci and which will be released next November.

The Last Duel, written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is the adaptation of a historical novel released in 2004 and is drawn from the true story of the last trial by single combat in French history. Jodie Comer plays Marguerite, a woman in medieval France who accuses Adam Diver or her husband’s squire and friend (Matt Damon) of assaulting and raping her. The two will compete in a duel to defend the woman’s honor and determine what the truth is. Driver or not Driver, the film is promising but, if you go and see it just because he is there, we will understand you anyway.

