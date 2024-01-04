Adam Levine’s cover of George Michael’s “Faith” is incredibly suave

Adam Levine sang a wonderful tribute at the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to one of the inductees: George Michael.

During his performance, Levine covered one of Michael’s most popular hits, “Faith.” The set began with angsty synths before Levine stepped in with guitar and light, upbeat vocals.

What you need to know about George Michael’s “Faith”

Released in 1987 on Michael’s self-titled solo debut album, “Faith” reached number one on the charts. Billboard Hot 100.

In accordance with American songwriterthe lyrics are about learning to love being single, and according to Sound on soundThe vocal recording style was inspired by Prince’s technique.

Lyrics of George Michael’s “Faith”

Well, I think it would be great if I could touch your body.

I know not everyone has a body like you, oh

But I need to think twice before I give my heart

And I know all the games you play because I play them too.

Oh, but I need a little break from these emotions

Time to pick my heart up off the floor

Oh when this love comes down without devotion

Well, it takes a strong man, baby

But I’ll show you the door

‘Cause I have to believe

I must have faith

‘Cause I need faith, faith, b-

I gotta have faith, faith, faith

Baby I know you’re asking me to stay

Say, “Please, please, please don’t go”

You say that I upset you

Maybe yes, you mean every word you say

I can’t help but think about yesterday

And the one who tied me to the lover’s rules

Before this river becomes an ocean

Before you throw my heart back on the floor

Oh oh baby I’m reconsidering my stupid idea

Well, I need someone to hold me.

But I’ll be waiting for something more

Yes I have to believe

Ooh I gotta believe

‘Cause I need faith, faith, faith

I gotta have faith, faith, faith

I’ll just have to wait

‘Cause I have to believe

I must have faith

I must, must, must have faith

Before this river becomes an ocean

Before you throw my heart back on the floor (I just need to believe)

Oh oh baby I’m reconsidering my stupid idea

Well, I need someone to hold me.

But I’ll be waiting for something more

‘Cause I have to believe

Ooh I gotta believe

‘Cause I need faith, faith, faith

I gotta have faith, faith, faith