Adamari López became Selena Quintanilla and fell in love with everyone

Adamari Lopez He left his fans speechless when he arrived on the set of “Today” from Telemundo characterized as Selena Quintanilla. The Puerto Rican actress and presenter arrived dressed in the iconic purple jumpsuit worn by the eternal Queen of Tex-Mex and singing her success “As the flower”. This interpretation quickly became viral in the social media.

The reason for this characterization was to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the film Selena, starring Jennifer López, and inspired by the life of Selena Quintanilla. López dressed as the Mexican-American singer. She wore a wig to show off her long black hair. Selena and the red lipstick could not miss.

