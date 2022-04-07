Adamari López became Selena Quintanilla and fell in love with everyone

Adamari Lopez He left his fans speechless when he arrived on the set of “Today” from Telemundo characterized as Selena Quintanilla. The Puerto Rican actress and presenter arrived dressed in the iconic purple jumpsuit worn by the eternal Queen of Tex-Mex and singing her success “As the flower”. This interpretation quickly became viral in the social media.

The reason for this characterization was to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the film Selena, starring Jennifer López, and inspired by the life of Selena Quintanilla. López dressed as the Mexican-American singer. She wore a wig to show off her long black hair. Selena and the red lipstick could not miss.

The Puerto Rican made an impact with her great body, since this outfit highlighted her toned figure. since a few months Adamari Lopez She has been performing an exercise routine that has produced great changes in her figure. She also the actress she stated on several occasions that she takes care of herself with a strict diet of foods.

In his networks he left a message for his followers who have a complex with his body: “You are perfect just the way you are. Do not judge yourself so much. You are doing very well. You are strong. But you are also real. Live up to your own expectations. Compete with yourself, it is wonderful to see that you are better than yesterday. More empathy, love and respect with your gender, they all have their own light. Celebrate, applaud and hug each day. You deserve it!”

On the other hand, at the end of 2021, the beautiful Puerto Rican was working as a judge on the reality show “That’s how you dance” which was broadcast by the Telemundo signal. There, the popular Latina provides various returns to the participants that are of great help to them. Adamari She was one of the protagonists of the contest’s debut after bursting into tears when she saw Colombian Gregorio Pernía and his daughter Luna dance.