Adamari López boasts her spectacular change of look and compliments rain down on her: “She became more beautiful”

Adamari López is considered one of the most charismatic and beautiful hosts on Spanish-language television. In recent months he has surprised the world with his radical weight loss, which brought very positive changes in his life.

Since then, The beautiful Puerto Rican is shown on social networks as a fashion and beauty influencer. In many of his publications, he shares his best outfits, or his secrets to show off radiant skin at 50 years old.

Recently During her time at the Latin American Music Awards she was recognized as one of the best dressed celebrities, in a long champagne dress with a leg opening that left many of the spectators speechless.

Adamari López at the Latin American Music Awards

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

Undoubtedly To complement this look, she turned to beauty experts who made a series of arrangements in her hair, leaving her more beautiful than ever.

Via Instagram, Adamari López shared a short video of this spectacular transformation, which served for dozens of followers to fill her with compliments.

Adamari López shows off her new change of look

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

“After she separated from Toni, she became more beautiful than she already was.“She got prettier”, “What heemosisisma these Adamari”, “Really beautiful”, “Spectacular”, “You are beautiful Ada. I admire you, you are a warrior woman, that is the attitude. Thank you for that example you give us of self-love ”, were some of the comments.

The person in charge of this change of the Telemundo host was the stylist Fabián Tamayo, owner of the Avant Garde salon in Miami, according to People en Español.

