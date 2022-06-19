Adamari López goes to a party with a minidress without a bra: Toni Costa’s ex paralyzes traffic

Adamari Lopez She shows off her neckline and appears at the party for her second cover of Imagen magazine. The “party” took place in a restaurant in Miami. The Puerto Rican will also be one of the hosts of the Premios Tu Música Urbano, to be held for the first time in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 23.

For this event, Adamari decided to join the trend of wearing small clothes and leaving underwear at home, thus paralyzing traffic upon arrival at the event.

The beauty of Adamari López made the men stop to take pictures of her from behind. / Photo of Mezcaliente

It must be said that neither the name nor the image of Adamari López rests. And all this is due to the passage of his ex through The House of Celebrities. Toni Costa seems to be clear that the only way to appear, be in the news and for the cameras to focus on him constantly during the reality show is to talk about his private life and spent with the mother of his daughter.

Celebrities like Maripily Rivera and Myrka Dellanos are not pleased with this strategy and have already thrown it in their faces.

Adamari, for her part, remains silent, firm and faithful not to make comments that she knows could be hurtful and therefore destabilize the harmony that has been achieved, so that the separation does not wreak psychological or emotional havoc on her daughter Alaïa.

Read more about Adamari López here:

Maripily Rivera called Toni Costa a crybaby in Hoy Día, but defends Adamari López and assures that she had nothing to do with it

Adamari López poses with a daring swimsuit on the beach and gets more than 17,000 comments

Adamari López closes her eyes and poses for the cover of a magazine in a sparkly dress